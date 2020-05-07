NGO calls for maternal, child health services as more babies, young children contract COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — A non-government organization on Thursday sounded the alarm on the rising number of children affected by the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), calling on local health centers to resume maternal and child health services.
In a statement, nonprofit Save the Children Philippines cited numbers from the Department of Health's COVID-19 tracker, which showed that 424 young children have transmitted the new pathogen, leading to nine deaths.
According to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine, persons below 21 or over 60 years old, as well as those with immunodeficiency, comorbidities and other health risks, are required to remain in their residences at all times as they are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.
“No child should die from preventable causes,” said Atty. Alberto Muyot, Chief Executive Officer of Save the Children Philippines.
“Children who die from COVID-19 may have been suffering from acute malnutrition or wasting caused by hunger with complications such as pneumonia and dehydration due to diarrhea,” he added.
According to the NGO, severe malnutrition caused by hunger and undernutrition caused 48% of child deaths in the Philippines, surpassing global rates of 45%.
Based on the 2018 Expanded National Nutrition Survey, the growth of one in every three children below five years old is stunted due to child malnutrition in the country.
As of the health department's last update on Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 10,004.
The death toll of the virus is 658, while 1,506 have recovered and survived it.
Save the Children Philippines also earlier called on local government units to put in place protective measures for children with parents who tested positive for COVID-19, as the latter could face discrimination for their family's health status or worse, be isolated and orphaned once their parents get hospitalized.
According to doctor Amado Parawan, health and nutrition advisor of Save the Children Philippines, adequate nutrition to prevent stunting and micronutrient deficiency will contribute to strong immunity to illnesses especially during disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the enhanced community quarantine did not only create a situation that posed challenges to the nutrition programs for severely malnourished children as operations of health centers have been disrupted, worse, it has resulted to the inability of families to meet their basic food requirements due to income losses,” Parawan said. — Franco Luna
A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)
Valenzuela City Mayor Rex Gatchalian says over 230,000 families are expected to receive the third wave of the Alagang Valenzuelano Food Vouchers on its seven-day distribution, which started on May 4.
“With the extension of the community quarantine, the City Government of Valenzuela aims that we still have food on our tables so we have launched our third wave of the Alagang Valenzuelano Food Vouchers. This time around, the food voucher that you will receive is color blue and like our previous food vouchers, the food vouchers indicate the place, the date and the time of the food pack redemption,” says Gatchalian.
“We will make sure that in 6 to 7 days, we will finish the food voucher distribution. My first request [to you is] let’s not react quickly if you have not received your food voucher yet… We will make sure that if not all, almost all Valenzuelano families will receive their food voucher in 6 to 7 days,” he adds.
Government agencies are conducting RT-PCR testing on 455 members of the crews of M/V Pacific Explorer and M/V Costa Venezia, which are among the cruise ships in Manila Bay waiting to offload their Filipino seafarers.
If they test negative, they will be given quarantine clearances and will be transported to their home provinces or cities.
Those who test positive will be brought to a COVID-19 referral hospital.
The Department of Health reports 199 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national total to 9,684.
The health department also announces 93 new recoveries, raising the total number of recovered patients to 1,408.
Meanwhile, the national death toll is now at 637 with 14 new deaths recorded as of Tuesday afternoon.
Pasig City launches a supplemental social amelioration program (SAP) for families that did not initially receive cash aid from the national government.
Under the program, each family that needs financial assistance will receive P8,000. Guidelines posted by the Pasig City information office classified families as traditional or nuclear family, grandparents living with their grandchildren, solo parents, couples without children and LGBTQ couples with children.
"[O]ur goal w SUPPLEMENTAL SAP is to help ALL Pasigueños in need," Mayor Vico Sotto posted on Twitter.
Nagsimula na ang pamamahagi ng PASIG SUPPLEMENTAL SAP!— Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) May 5, 2020
Trial run muna sa 5 brgy.
Para sa guidelines: https://t.co/QV3plRCLrV pic.twitter.com/F6tZ3eijos
Women's groups are calling for the continued and unhampered delivery of reproductive health services, which they say should be part of the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They say this will help prevent unwanted and unplanned pregnancies, preventable infant and maternal deaths, and the spread of sexually transmitted infections.
"Now is not the time to stop the delivery of reproductive health services and information. We need this more than ever to protect and promote the rights of women and girls especially those in the most vulnerable sector," Oxfam Pilipinas’ Sexual Health and Empowerment (SHE) Project Officer Rina Fulo says in the release.
"The pandemic does not have to put our women population at risk twice over with the virus and unplanned pregnancies, destroying their aspirations for their families' health and well-being. Family planning reminders, counselling, needed supplies and quality services cannot and must not be left behind in the time of COVID-19," FriendlyCare Foundation CEO Teresita Panganiban also says.
