A health worker takes a swab of a woman in Brgy. Pasadena in San Juan City on May 6, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Philippines records 112 new recoveries as COVID-19 infections hit 10,343
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2020 - 4:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus has sickened 10,343 people in the Philippines after the Department of Health reported another huge increase in the number of infections Thursday.

The department recorded 339 new cases—higher than the 320 infections registered the day before.

DOH logged 205 of the new cases in Central Visayas, 110 cases in Metro Manila and 24 more in other regions.

One hundred twelve more patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 1,618. But the fatality count increased to 685 after 27 more patients died.

Dr. John Wong, an epidemiologist who serves in the government’s coronavirus task force, earlier said the curve has started flattening as it now takes longer time for the number of cases and deaths to double.

The lockdown put in place to slow the transmission of virus in major urban areas and other high-risk provinces is expected to end on May 15. It will be followed by a gradual easing of restrictions.

The novel coronavirus has killed 263,346 people worldwide since the outbreak first emerged in China late last year. More than 3.7 million cases were reported in 195 countries and territories.

The World Health Organization urged governments to invest in preparing healthcare systems for emerging pathogens to “save lives later.”

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

