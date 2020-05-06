COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Health workers prepare prior to their swab testing activity in Brgy. Pasadena in San Juan on May 6, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
40 more medical frontliners in Philippines fall ill in COVID-19 fight
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 6:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Forty more individuals on the frontline of the country’s fights against the new coronavirus have contracted the infection, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

This brought to 1,859 the number of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 in the Philippines.

Of the 1,445 active cases, 436 are asymptomatic, 1,000 are mild and nine are severe.

Some 350 medical frontliners recovered, while no health worker died in the past 24 hours. The number of fatalities related to COVID-19 remained 34.

Healthcare workers—who are at higher risk of getting the disease because of their exposure to infected patients—accounted for 19% of the country’s confirmed cases, which stood at 10,004 Wednesday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 10,004 after 320 additional cases were reported. Fifty-six percent of the new infections were recorded in Metro Manila, while 31% were detected in Central Visayas.

Some 1,506 patients have survived COVID-19, while 658 have succumbed to the disease.

