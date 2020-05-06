NTC 'allowed others similarly situated' to operate while waiting for franchise, IBP points out

MANILA, Philippines — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines said Wednesday that the National Telecommunications Commission could have given ABS-CBN provisional authority for continued operation “as it has allowed others similarly situated.”

The IBP said the National Telecommunications Commission “may accord ABS-CBN a provisional permit to operate” as it did with others similarly situated, although it did not specify who those others were.

READ: ABS-CBN ordered to go off air as franchise lapses

In a phone interview with Philstar.com, NTC Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios said ABS-CBN's case is different from precedents "because there were already a lot of opinions."

The national organization of lawyers however urged Congress to quickly deliberate and vote on the franchise bills of the network as it had done in previous legislation like the Bayanihan to Heal as One law.

Franchise law better than provisional authority

Back in February, the national organization of lawyers said it would be better if Congress passes the bills for ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal than authorize the NTC to issue a provisional authority to the network.

“The earlier the issue are resolved, the better for the parties, our country and the rule of law. We trust and we pray that the proper authorities do their swon duties well and in a timely manner, ever mindful that their power comes from the law, public trust and for the public interest,” IBP president Egon Domingo Cayosa said then.

In its latest statement, the IBP stressed that the rule of law “is a fundamental fairness that binds a nation and country together for the greater good.”

It also raised questions on the developments in the ABS-CBN case such as whether it is fair “for the NTC to commit that a provisional authority to operate would be in order while the franchise bill is being deliberated upon by the Congress but at the last minute order the company to stop airing its programs?”

IBP also raised this point: “Is it fair for government to allow other media companies to continue operating even after the expiration of their franchises but firmly close down a company which is publicly identified and singled out to be vocal and critical?”

NTC Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba told the House of Representatives two months ago that it would follow the Department of Justice’s guidance on provisional authority for ABS-CBN.

On the eve of the network’s franchise expiry, Solicitor General Jose Calida warned the NTC of facing suits should it follow through on its earlier commitment.

In the end, NTC ordered the network to stop broadcasting on Tuesday. The company complied with the directive and went off air—its second time since the martial law rule of ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos in 1972.

The IBP stressed: “The judicious application of the real essence of the rule of law is imperative considering the impact of the ABS-CBN controversy to our cherished freedoms of expression and of the press to our treasured rights to information, due process, accountability of public officials and a transparent, empowering government.”

ABS-CBN, the country’s biggest broadcasting company, went off air at 7:52 p.m. of May 5 — in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic — putting 11,000 jobs in limbo. — with report from Prinz Magtulis