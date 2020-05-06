COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Photo dated April 11, 2020 shows healthcare frontliners at the Sta. Ana Hospital.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Palace says it's 'perfectly legal' to stop migration of Filipino health workers
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 4:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Stopping the migration of health workers to protect them from the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 is "perfectly legal," Malacañang said Wednesday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said preventing the departure of health workers to shield them from the virus is a valid exercise of police power.

"Perfectly legal. In fact, that's pursuant to the general welfare clause. It is an exercise of police power because the primary basis for the president's concern is that these people are going to the most dangerous places as far as COVID-19 is concerned," Roque told ABS-CBN News Channel.

"Of course, if we are restricting travel to these places, why are we allowing them now to work in these places? I think it's a valid exercise of police power but he's still exploring it. That's why he's asked the Department of Justice to look into the matter," he added.

Roque noted that some of the possible destinations of health workers including the United States, Italy, and Spain are among the countries with the most number of pandemic cases.

"At the same time, of course, there's the issue of how about our own needs? So we are also looking into that particular reasoning as a valid exercise of police power, as well," he added.

Last Monday, Duterte ordered the justice department to look into the legality of stopping Filipino health workers from migrating to countries affected by COVID-19.

"The problem, I said, is we’ll have to look into this again. It has to be this week. Maybe two days from now, we’ll have to meet again and consult legal, (Justice) Secretary (Menardo) Guevarra whether or not it would be legal for us to just stop the migration of health workers simply because they are being taken in in a place where is there is so much (risk)," the president said.

"Please do not misunderstand me. I am making it clear now. I do not want you to go there and come back in a coffin. That’s my...only argument if you may because you are Filipinos and I love the life of my countrymen," he added.

Last month, the government suspended the sending of healthcare workers abroad to ensure that the Philippines has enough manpower in its fight against COVID-19.

Workers groups had opposed the policy, saying it prevents health workers from looking for better opportunities abroad, violates the right to travel and promotes involuntary servitude.

The government then amended the restriction and allowed those with perfected and signed overseas employment contracts as of March 8, 2020 to leave. 

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN's last moments before going off the air for now
By Rosette Adel | 21 hours ago
At 7:52 p.m. on Tuesday, broadcast giant ABS-CBN’s Channel 2 and Studio 23 officially went off air, hours after the...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN's Channel 2 went off air but other operations can still be accessed
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
ABS-CBN said in a report that its online portals for news, entertainment and sports portals can still be accessible.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: ABS-CBN closure 'costs lives' as Philippines fights COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo said that there is no space for suppression and self-interest at a time when the country confronts...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: 7 LGUs want to be under ECQ
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Seven local government units have asked the national government to place their areas under enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
2 days ago
Headlines
Latest
28 minutes ago
ABS-CBN shutdown a loss for Filipinos in remote areas and abroad — Migrante
28 minutes ago
"Tens of millions are now without access to important news and information at a time when COVID-19 is ravaging the country,"...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Calida: NTC did its job; lawmakers failed to do theirs
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Solicitor General Jose Calida, who earlier asked the Supreme Court to revoke ABS-CBN’s franchise for supposed violations,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise by 320, total at 10,004
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
(Update 1, 5:29 p.m.) Most of the new COVID-19 infections were detected in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila with...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Flu drug Avigan to be administered on 100 COVID-19 patients in Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country will receive a free supply of Avigan—which is being trialled...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Over 11,000 ABS-CBN workers left defenseless during lockdown — labor groups
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Kilusang Mayo Uno and Nagkaisa are set to launch today an online petition-signing to “prod Congress” into approving...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with