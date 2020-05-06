COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise by 320, total at 10,004

MANILA, Philippines — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines reached 10,004 Wednesday with the addition of 320 new patients.

Most of the new COVID-19 infections were detected in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila with 179 cases, followed by Central Visayas with 43 cases, the Department of Health said.

More people have also survived the illness, with the country recording 98 additional recoveries. In total, there are 1,506 COVID-19 survivors since the start of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, 21 new fatalities related to COVID-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. This pushed the death toll to 658.

There are 23 licensed COVID-19 testing laboratories across the country. As of Tuesday, the number of people tested for coronavirus stood at 117,853.

The DOH is targeting a daily capacity of 30,000 tests by May 31 despite missing its initial target of 8,000 tests per day by the end of April.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of 257,239 people out of the 3.6 million infected worldwide.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.