Kuha ni dating Sen. Bongbong Marcos sa isang vlog na patunay ng pag-igi ng kanyang kalusugan.
Video grab mula sa Facebook ni Bongbong Marcos
Bongbong Marcos tests negative for COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 9:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Tuesday said that he retested negative for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), weeks after announcing his recovery from the illness.

RELATED: COVID-19 survivor: Bongbong Marcos ibinalita ang paggaling, dehins pa chugi

“Ikinasisiya ko pong ibalita na NEGATIVE na po ako sa COVID-19.  Ito ay ayon sa huling dalawang resulta ng aking Real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test na isinagawa sa [Research Institute for Tropical Medicine],” Marcos posted on social media Tuesday evening.

(I am happy to inform everyone that I am NEGATIVE for COVID-19. This is based on the last two results of my RT-PCR test conducted by the RITM.)

Marcos, however, did not specify when these tests were conducted or when the results returned.

The Muntinlupa-based COVID-19 testing facility on April 20 said that its turnaround time for diagnostic results was more than five days due to its decreased number of available staff and the large volume of specimens on its table.

Previously, the former senator said he was recovering from the coronavirus.

"Welcome to my first vlog since recovering from this terrible COVID-19 that's been plaguing the entire world," he said on April 16.

“I'm feeling better, I'm starting to feel better. This was really something of an experience, because I did not realize how bad this COVID was until I got it.”

It was not mentioned in the vlog, however, if he was confirmed negative for COVID-19.

Bongbong initially received his positive test results on March 28.

RELATED: Bongbong Marcos recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 — spokesman

