SC to hold retirement ceremonies for Justice Reyes on May 8

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court will hold retirement ceremonies for Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr. on Friday.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka told reporters Tuesday that “there will be a retirement ceremony on Friday, 8 May 2020 for [Reyes] through videoconferencing.”

“It will be a private ceremony to be participated only by the Justices of the [SC],” he added.

Reyes is President Rodrigo Duterte’s third appointee to the high court. He will compulsory retire on May 11.

He previously served as Court of Appeals presiding justice before he rose to become an SC justice. He also served the served the Metropolitan Trial Court of Makati City, Regional Trial Court of San Mateo Rizal prior to his appointment to the appeals court in 1999.

Reyes’ retirement through videoconferencing will also be a first for the SC, Hosaka said.

Last month, SC justices held their first en banc session online, as courts nationwide remain physically closed to minimize movement and help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

JBC to conduct online interview for applicants

As early as January, the Judicial and Bar Council opened the applications and recommendation for Reyes’ seat at the SC.

The JBC set the deadline for applications and documentary requirements on March 3.

Retired Justice Jose Mendoza, regular member and executive committee chairperson of the panel, told reporters that the deadline for applicants was not extended.

“The JBC was supposed to interview them on March 18 and 19 and then voting but they were pre-empted by the lockdown,” he said in a message.

The JBC members, however, agreed to conduct online interviews due to the extension of the lockdown.

“This will be set up soon. We have also resorted to teleconferencing for discussion through a platform made available to us by the SC,” Mendoza also said.

Under the Constitution, the president has 90 days from vacancy to choose from the shortlist of candidates provided by the JBC.

For Reyes’ vacancy, the counting would start on May 11.

While they have yet to set a date, Mendoza said that they are hopeful that interviews will start at the soonest “so that we can send the list of nominees to the OP as early as possible.”