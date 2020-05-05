COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this file photo, a medical frontliner walks past a streamer acknowledging those reporting to essential work during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Duterte asks DOJ to study whether Pinoy health workers can be prevented from migrating
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2020 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants the justice department to study whether Filipino health workers can be prevented from migrating to other countries, saying their movement to another territory exposes them to risks.

Duterte said the health workers are given the necessary travel documents "in a jiffy" by coronavirus-hit countries that desperately need manpower, placing the Philippines at a disadvantage. He said the migrant workers end up being in places were there is so much risk of contracting the coronavirus, which he said "has changed the way of life for everybody in this planet."

"The problem, I said, is we’ll have to look into this again. It has to be this week. Maybe two days from now, we’ll have to meet again and consult legal, (Justice) Secretary (Menardo) Guevarra whether or not it would be legal for us to just stop the migration of health workers simply because they are being taken in in a place where is there is so much (risk)," Duterte said at a televised address Monday night.

"Please do not misunderstand me. I am making it clear now. I do not want you to go there and come back in a coffin. That’s my...only argument if you may because you are Filipinos and I love the life of my countrymen," he added.

Last month, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration suspended the sending of health care workers abroad until the national state of emergency is lifted and until pandemic-related travel restrictions are lifted at the destination countries. The ban sought to ensure that the Philippines has enough human resources in its fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The policy drew flak from labor groups, which argued that it promotes involuntary servitude and violates the right to travel. The criticisms prompted the government to exempt from the deployment ban health care workers with perfected and signed overseas employment contracts as of March 8, 2020. While the ban was partially lifted, Duterte had appealed to the health workers' sense of nationhood to convince them to stay while the Philippines is facing a health crisis.

Duterte said the risk that health workers would face is a more valid reason to stop them from leaving compared to the country losing manpower.  

"It’s a more valid reason to stop a doctor or a nurse than the previous one which said that we will be deprived...of workers. It has no leg to stand on actually," the president said.

"But this one, if I send you to a war front, the enemy is the COVID... The COVID is here to stay...So it was really a very virulent one if it overtakes our defenses...So now that is how dangerous it is for our health workers," he added.

A total of 34 health workers have died while attending to coronavirus patients while more than 1,700 others have contracted the virus, according to the health department. The government has vowed to acquire additional personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of medical frontliners.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Despite Panelo's claims, COVID-19 not the 'invasion' to justify martial law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
Justice Secretary Guevarra said that "invasion" and "rebellion" refer to "armed actions by human beings, not by non-living...
Headlines
fbfb
BMP: Why release Jinggoy but keep other ECQ 'violators' in jail?
18 hours ago
If police will let other quarantine violators such as former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada walk free, then political prisoners and...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED eyes ‘rolling’ opening of classes
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Higher Education is considering a “rolling” opening of classes for colleges and universities...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine posts highest single-day COVID recoveries at 101
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health reported yesterday that 101 more coronavirus disease 2019 patients have recovered the highest ever...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Billions in franchise tax lost if POGOs reclassified as BPOs’
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Treating Philippine offshore gaming operators as business process outsourcing firms will jeopardize the country’s efforts...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
Increase in PhilHealth premiums of OFWs suspended
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte has suspended the increase in premium contributions of overseas Filipino workers to the Philippine Health...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Hottest day: Metro Manila sizzles at 36.5ºC
By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Metro Manila residents experienced scorching heat yesterday as the temperature hit 36.5 degrees Celsius, the hottest recorded...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
18 Senate staff test positive for COVID as sessions start
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Eighteen Senate personnel tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in rapid tests for the virus as part...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
3 Filipinas in Netherlands awarded royal honors
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Three Filipino women in the Netherlands received royal honors for their contributions to Dutch society, the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Duterte hikes tariff on imported oil, refined petroleum
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government will impose an additional 10 percent duty on crude oil and refined petroleum products to raise funds for its...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with