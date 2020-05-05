Duterte asks DOJ to study whether Pinoy health workers can be prevented from migrating

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte wants the justice department to study whether Filipino health workers can be prevented from migrating to other countries, saying their movement to another territory exposes them to risks.

Duterte said the health workers are given the necessary travel documents "in a jiffy" by coronavirus-hit countries that desperately need manpower, placing the Philippines at a disadvantage. He said the migrant workers end up being in places were there is so much risk of contracting the coronavirus, which he said "has changed the way of life for everybody in this planet."

"The problem, I said, is we’ll have to look into this again. It has to be this week. Maybe two days from now, we’ll have to meet again and consult legal, (Justice) Secretary (Menardo) Guevarra whether or not it would be legal for us to just stop the migration of health workers simply because they are being taken in in a place where is there is so much (risk)," Duterte said at a televised address Monday night.

"Please do not misunderstand me. I am making it clear now. I do not want you to go there and come back in a coffin. That’s my...only argument if you may because you are Filipinos and I love the life of my countrymen," he added.

Last month, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration suspended the sending of health care workers abroad until the national state of emergency is lifted and until pandemic-related travel restrictions are lifted at the destination countries. The ban sought to ensure that the Philippines has enough human resources in its fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The policy drew flak from labor groups, which argued that it promotes involuntary servitude and violates the right to travel. The criticisms prompted the government to exempt from the deployment ban health care workers with perfected and signed overseas employment contracts as of March 8, 2020. While the ban was partially lifted, Duterte had appealed to the health workers' sense of nationhood to convince them to stay while the Philippines is facing a health crisis.

Duterte said the risk that health workers would face is a more valid reason to stop them from leaving compared to the country losing manpower.

"It’s a more valid reason to stop a doctor or a nurse than the previous one which said that we will be deprived...of workers. It has no leg to stand on actually," the president said.

"But this one, if I send you to a war front, the enemy is the COVID... The COVID is here to stay...So it was really a very virulent one if it overtakes our defenses...So now that is how dangerous it is for our health workers," he added.

A total of 34 health workers have died while attending to coronavirus patients while more than 1,700 others have contracted the virus, according to the health department. The government has vowed to acquire additional personal protective equipment to ensure the safety of medical frontliners.