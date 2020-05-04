14 more health workers in Philippines test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The number of healthcare workers in the Philippines who have contracted the new coronavirus has reached 1,772, the Department of Health said Monday.

Fourteen more medical frontliners were reported to have caught COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The day before, the total number of infected health workers stood at 1,758.

“Paunti na nang paunti ang mga nakikitang healthcare workers na nag-po-positive,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

(The number of healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 is decreasing.)

Nearly 19% of the country’s confirmed cases are healthcare workers.

Of the 1,419 active cases, 452 are asymptomatic, 958 are mild cases, while nine are severe cases.

Thirty-four medical frontliners have succumbed to the respiratory illness, while 319 have recovered.

The new coronavirus has already infected 9,485 people in the Philippines as of Monday. The country also reported 101 new COVID-19 survivors—the highest number of recoveries in a single day—pushing the total to 1,315.

But 16 more people succumbed to the illness. The nation’s death toll now stands at 623. — Gaea Katreena Cabico