Senate President Vicente Sotto III undergoes a rapid coronavirus test before the start of the session Monday, May 4, 2020.
Senate PRIB/Louie Sauro Millang
12 Senate staffers yield positive results in COVID-19 rapid testing
(Philstar.com) - May 4, 2020 - 3:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — At least 12 Senate employees tested positive during the coronavirus rapid testing hours before the upper chamber resumes session Monday.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said 12 out of 500 people who underwent rapid testing at the Senate were found to have antibodies that may be linked to the new coronavirus. These include two staffers of senators, one waiter, one page and eight from the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

Sotto said the 12 people were brought to the hospital for swab testing and quarantine.

All senators and staff members who would attend the resumption of session at 3 p.m. would undergo rapid testing for COVID-19. At least 12 senators said they would be physically present on today’s session to vote to change the Senate rules so they can hold sessions and other proceedings via teleconferencing.

Rapid antibody test kits detect the presence of antibodies in the blood of people believed to have contracted COVID-19. The Department of Health and some medical experts do not recommend the use of rapid test kits because such kits can produce false positive and false negative.

The World Health Organization also said it “does not recommend the use of antibody-detecting rapid diagnostic tests for patient care but encourages the continuation of work to establish their usefulness in disease surveillance and epidemiologic research.”

Health authorities consider the polymerase chain reaction-based test kits the “gold standard” of COVID-19 testing.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senator Aquilino Pimentel III and Senator Juan Edgardo Angara earlier contracted the severe respiratory illness. Zubiri and Pimentel have recovered from COVID-19, while Angara tested positive tested positive again weeks after recovery. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from The STAR/Paolo Romero

