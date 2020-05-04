COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows the logo of the Department of Labor and Employment
File photo
UST Hospital Union to seek gov't halt on workers lay-off
(Philstar.com) - May 4, 2020 - 1:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The University of Santo Tomas Hospital (USTH) Union said Monday it would ask the government to stop the hospital management from laying off at least 40 workers, a decision meant to cope with ballooning costs during the pandemic.

“We are finding ways to file for mediation with DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment) during the lockdown. We will exhaust all means,” Donald John Siazon, union president, told Philstar.com in a phone interview.

So far, Siazon said the union has received reports of “five to six” people getting termination letters from the management. Workers laid off do not include healthcare practitioners and do mostly “clerical” work like manning billing areas.

That said, he expects to receive more reports from laid-off workers in the coming days as around 80% of the 1,100-strong hospital workforce are currently in forced leave. Some reports put the number of workers let go to be around 40.

The entire hospital, located within UST campus in España, Manila, had closed some wards and dedicated the entire facility to treating highly contagious coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) patients.

“So far, we are on skeleton force with only 180-200 staff going to work. The rest are in forced leave. We have 37 days of leave in a year, including sick leaves, which some of us are already using,” Siazon said in Filipino.

“After we exhaust all our leaves, we will be under ‘no-work, no-pay’ arrangement,” he added.

He appealed to USTH management to reconsider its decision to cut workforce, saying “the management promised us early on the outbreak that there will be no job cuts.” “And yet, here we are losing our jobs,” he said.

A copy of the termination letter obtained by Philstar.com quoted Ferdinand Magkasi, USTH human resources, as saying that “serious financial losses” prompted the hospital to “downsize” its personnel.

Hospital staff who received the letter will see their termination take effect 30 days after. “You will be paid separation benefits based on your length of service at a rate provided in our existing CBA (collective bargaining agreement) which is much higher than what the laws provide,” the letter said.  

A copy of the termination letter to some USTH employees signed by human resources head, Ferdinand Magkasi. USTH said it is forced to let go of some workers due to financial losses, partly as a result of delayed payment of claims by PhilHealth.
Contributed photo

In a statement issued over the weekend, USTH also cited "more than P180 million" in delayed payments by the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), representing unpaid claims from last year.

PhilHealth spokesperson Shirley Domingo, however, said in a text message that a “big” part of the P180 million in claims were actually “returned” to USTH “because of various deficiencies on their part.” She did not say how much of the claims were affected by the deficiencies.

Still, Siazon said delays on PhilHealth payments should not be used by USTH to justify firing workers “since that had always been the case even before the COVID-19 outbreak.”

USTH also supposedly applied for cash aid for its workers under DOLE’s COVID-19 adjustment program (CAMP), but so far there has been no feedback. CAMP has been discontinued due to lack of funds that had prevented the government from assisting more than 1 million worker applicants. 

“We really hope they (USTH) reconsider because at this time, our families are also depending on us,” Siazon said. — Prinz Magtulis

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT AND THE NATIONAL CONCILIATION AND MEDIATION BOARD NOVEL CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TO­MAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
6 hours ago
Headlines
PEZA: POGOs are not BPOs
By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
While the government has allowed Philippine offshore gaming operators to reopen after classifying them as business process...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines suspends inbound commercial flights
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The government has suspended inbound commercial international flights to the country for one week to help further mitigate...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate to pass CITIRA for business recovery
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
The Senate is likely to pass the proposed Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act to help companies get back...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin hits PhilHealth premium payment hike for OFWs
By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. yesterday hit the increase in the contribution of premium payments of overseas...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte orders to make OFW PhilHealth contributions voluntary
1 hour ago
Overseas Filipino Workers are no longer mandated to pay premium contributions to the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
3 Filipinos in Netherlands awarded royal honors for volunteer work
1 hour ago
Koninklijke onderscheidingen (royal honors) are awarded annually with around 3,500 appointments to the Order of Orange-Nassau—one...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
ABS-CBN legislative franchise expires May 4
2 hours ago
There are at least 11 bills on the network’s franchise renewal pending before the House of Representatives’ legislative...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
GCQ likely for Metro Manila after May 15 – DILG
By Romina Cabrera | 14 hours ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government yesterday expressed optimism that Metro Manila would be able to shift...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Congress resumes session today
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Congress will resume session today with lawmakers set to prioritize measures to help the country recover from the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with