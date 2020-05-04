COVID-19 recoveries in Philippines surge to 1,315 with biggest daily rise

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 4:36 p.m.) — The Philippines reported 101 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, the country’s biggest single-day leap since the start of the outbreak.
The massive increase in the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 pushed the total of COVID-19 survivors to 1,315.
The day before, the country recorded 90 recoveries.
As of Monday, the number of new coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 9,485 with the Department of Health reporting 262 additional cases.
Monday’s figure was lower than the 295 cases reported the previous day—the biggest daily increase in cases in nearly a month.
Sixteen more people succumbed to the severe respiratory illness. The nation’s death toll now stands at 623.
Forty-seven percent of the new cases were detected in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila. Central Visayas—where Cebu City is located—accounted for 33% of the additional infections.
To slow the spread of the virus, Metro Manila, Cebu province and other high risk areas were placed under enhanced community quarantine until May 15, where strict stay-at-home orders and closure of most businesses are in place.
Meanwhile, looser general community quarantine is enforced in areas considered low- and moderate-risk.
In the region, the Philippines placed third among Southeast Asian nations with the highest confirmed COVID-19 cases behind Singapore with 18,778 infections and Indonesia with 11,192 infections.
More than 247,000 people have been killed and 3.5 million infection worldwide by the virus that originated in Wuhan, China in December last year.
A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)
The Department of Health reports 101 new recoveries in the Philippines, bringing the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 1,315.
With an additional 262 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the country's total is now at 9,485. Among the new cases 122 (47% ) are from the National Capital Region, 88 (33%) are from Region 7 while the remaining 52 (20%) are in various areas in the country.
The health department also logs additional 16 deaths, raising the national death toll to 623.
At least 12 Senate personnel tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing rapid test prior to entering the premises before the resumption of the session on Monday.
Senate President Tito Sotto says those who tested positive for the virus were sent to hospitals for swab tests and will be quarantined. — with report from The STAR/Paolo Romero
Lawyers' network Concerned Lawyers for Civil Liberties has raised concerns over continuing arrests and alleged human rights abuses during the COVID-19 lockdown.
"While we do not condone senseless violations of quarantine rules, we condemn the use of the supposed violation of said rules to arrest those delivering relief aid to the poor and even those protesting or expressing dissent," it says.
Police on Labor Day arrested feeding program volunteers in Marikina and Quezon City over alleged quarantine violations.
Activist workers have also been arrested for online posts of a protest held indoors.
CLCL noted that people have been arrested while trying to help " while allies of President Duterte were left untouched despite violations of quarantine rules, the government has hammered dissenters for the same supposed violations."
Five emergency quarantine facilities with a total of 120 beds were turned over to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Hospital in Marikina City on Monday.
The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the WTA Architecture+Design Studio turned over the facilities, which were funded by the Marikina LGU and partly by United Architects of the Philippines-Manila chapter.
The emergency quarantine facilities will be used to treat and isolate COVID-19 patients with mild to no symptoms. The new facilities would also help decongest hospitals and increase the country's capacity to contain coronavirus pandemic.
Overseas Filipino workers will no longer be required to pay PhilHealth premium, which worth 3% of their monthly salary, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
According to Roque, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration announce that this would no longer be required for OFWs for them to be issued certain documents.
Instead, the collection of PhilHealth premium from overseas workers will be voluntary.
- Latest
- Trending