COVID-19 recoveries in Philippines surge to 1,315 with biggest daily rise

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 4:36 p.m.) — The Philippines reported 101 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, the country’s biggest single-day leap since the start of the outbreak.

The massive increase in the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 pushed the total of COVID-19 survivors to 1,315.

The day before, the country recorded 90 recoveries.

As of Monday, the number of new coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 9,485 with the Department of Health reporting 262 additional cases.

Monday’s figure was lower than the 295 cases reported the previous day—the biggest daily increase in cases in nearly a month.

Sixteen more people succumbed to the severe respiratory illness. The nation’s death toll now stands at 623.

Forty-seven percent of the new cases were detected in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila. Central Visayas—where Cebu City is located—accounted for 33% of the additional infections.

To slow the spread of the virus, Metro Manila, Cebu province and other high risk areas were placed under enhanced community quarantine until May 15, where strict stay-at-home orders and closure of most businesses are in place.

Meanwhile, looser general community quarantine is enforced in areas considered low- and moderate-risk.

In the region, the Philippines placed third among Southeast Asian nations with the highest confirmed COVID-19 cases behind Singapore with 18,778 infections and Indonesia with 11,192 infections.

More than 247,000 people have been killed and 3.5 million infection worldwide by the virus that originated in Wuhan, China in December last year.