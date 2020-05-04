Congress resumes session today

MANILA, Philippines — Congress will resume session today with lawmakers set to prioritize measures to help the country recover from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis under a “new normal” that could slow down legislative proceedings.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said at least 12 senators have signified their intention to be physically present today. This constitutes a quorum in the 24-member chamber, allowing them to vote to change the rules so they can hold sessions and other legislative proceedings via teleconferencing.

“Security guards in hospitals, health workers, those delivering food are not afraid, and so why shouldn’t senators do their job? The Constitution mandates that we have a legislative calendar and we should follow it,” Sotto told dzBB over the weekend.

He said permitting teleconference or other electronic means to hold sessions and committee hearings requires amending the Senate rules where senators have to be physically present.

Senators will also have to decide how to go comply with the Supreme Court ruling that requires the chamber to publish first any changes in its rules before they become effective.

Fifteen senators last week filed Senate Resolution 372 seeking to amend the rules to allow teleconferencing in legislative proceedings during emergencies.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson told dzRH he intends to push an amendment to limit the change to the COVID-19 crisis only. But Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon said there was no need to approve a resolution to amend the rules, citing the case of the House of Representatives when it held the special session last March to approve its version of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Sotto stressed the directives of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases on prohibiting gatherings cannot supersede a constitutional mandate.

He said he intends to be physically present every session day even if his colleagues are in attendance via video conferencing, adding there are some details that need to be ironed out like the singing of the national anthem, the prayer and placement of the mace, the symbol of the Senate.

All those entering the Senate, including lawmakers, will have to undergo rapid testing for possible COVID infection, pass through thermal scanners, walk through disinfection wearing masks. Elevator rides will be limited to four people, including the operator, who will all stand within markers placed on the floor.

Sotto said members of the media are encouraged to cover the proceedings in live streaming through the Senate website. Those needing to be physically present must seek clearance with the chamber first, he added.

Drilon, who has heart pacemaker, said he was still deciding whether or not he would be present today while Sen. Imee Marcos begged off, saying she was prone to asthma.

Sen. Sonny Angara, who tested positive again for COVID weeks after recovery—though not considered to be infectious, according to doctors—is not likely to attend. But Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, a COVID-19 survivor, is expected to be present.

Prior to the 3 p.m. session, senators are expected to go into a caucus at 2 p.m.

The Senate is also expected to approve the resolution honoring the late senator Heherson Alvarez, who could not be given the usual necrological services by the chamber.

Aside from the changes to rules, the chamber will also tackle proposals to amend the law setting the academic year. Classes are expected to open this June, but there are calls to move it to September.

Sotto said the Senate will also start tackling the proposed Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Rationalization Act (CITIRA) to help companies get back on their feet and help jumpstart the economy.

Teleconference technology

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives will for the first time use teleconferencing technology when it resumes session today, with improving the country’s healthcare system as top agenda.

Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano wants the construction of “more hospitals and health centers” across the country that will accommodate COVID patients and form part of the “new normal” in a post-quarantine setting.

“Initially, we were thinking of life after COVID, but after health experts found it in their mind, COVID is here to stay whether one year, 18 months or two years before there is a cure or vaccine,” he said.

“If COVID-19 is going to stay with us for the next two years, we will need separate hospitals so that other hospitals can treat people with other ailments – those with cancer, renal disease, those needing dialysis,” he added.

Majority Leader Martin Romualdez revealed the House would amend its rules on the conduct of sessions and committee hearings to allow the participation of lawmakers from a distance through the use of electronic channels.

“For reasons of exigency and the health and safety of our members and the public, we are going to amend our rules and limit to 25 lawmakers the physical attendees to the session hall and the rest will join us via video conferencing on zoom,” he said.

Romualdez, chairman of the House committee on rules, said the Speaker requested that only 25 lawmakers be allowed to join the actual plenary session to strictly observe social distancing as Congress resumes regular work today.

The chamber will also adopt a “rotation system” for the next set of lawmaker-attendees to the succeeding sessions, or until June 5, before Congress goes an another break and President Duterte delivers his fifth state of the nation address on July 27.

Rep. Precious Hipolito-Castelo (Quezon City), meantime, urged the state-owned Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) to seek additional fund from Congress for COVID cases.

“It is important that the government’s health insurance program has enough funding for the hospitalization and treatment of COVID-19 patients,” Castelo said.

Based on official data, PhilHealth could project how much it would need this year and submit a request to Congress.

Castelo said the legislature has allocated a P71.3-billion subsidy for PhilHealth in this year’s national budget. “While we appreciate PhilHealth’s prudence in managing its funds, it should assist to the fullest extent all patients hospitalized for COVID symptoms,” she said.

Another administration legislator, Bagong Henerasyon party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera, sought a bigger honorarium and Christmas bonus for barangay officials and employees whose services have proven valuable amid the pandemic.

“Now more than ever, we must give our barangay workers better compensation in recognition of their vital role as frontline service providers as we see it today when the country is facing the worst public health crisis of this generation,” she said.