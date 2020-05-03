On World Press Freedom Day, PCOO urges public to fight 'fake news'

MANILA, Philippines — The government's lead communication arm on Sunday urged the public to join the fight against "biased information" and "fake news" as it vowed to protect press freedom and ensure access to "truthful information."

In its World Press Freedom Day message, the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) said press freedom has allowed for the continued delivery of news to Filipino households as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Press freedom, PCOO said, also helped voice out the public's pulse and enabled the government to increase public awareness of its policies and to report its activities with "complete transparency."

"As the movement of and access to rightful and truthful information are products of the continuous engagement among the government, the press, and the civil society, the Duterte administration aims to protect and maintain this co-existence... We will continue to endeavor towards the continued promotion of press rights and freedom," PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said.

"Let us work together as well, to eradicate biased information, misinformation, disinformation and fake news that continue to damage not only our society, but the trust and the relationship between the government and the people, a relationship that must be maintained in order for our society to function as a whole," he added.

Some groups claim there is a "climate of fear" among journalists in the Philippines because of threats to free expression including the presence of online trolls that harass those who are critical of the government and the unsolved murders of media workers.

They also cited efforts to shut down news website Rappler and to block the renewal of the franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN. Both media outlets have been accused of biased reporting by the administration and its supporters.

Media groups and educators have said the government's actions against Rappler and ABS-CBN constitute an attack on press freedom. Officials have denied this, saying they are just following the rule of law and are making the two media outlets accountable for their supposed violations.

The Philippines' ranking in the Reporters Without Borders 2020 World Press Freedom Index fell two notches to 136th out of 180 countries from 134th in 2019.

In an article posted on its website, Reporters Without Borders said the coronavirus crisis has "highlighted the main elements of the authoritarian course" taken by Duterte. The group said at least two journalists are facing two-month prison terms for spreading “fake news” about the coronavirus crisis because of the passage of the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act.

The group also cited the alleged coverage restrictions imposed on alternative news outlet Bulatlat and the forcing of a journalist to apologize publicly for criticizing the supposed government inaction over the pandemic.

Andanar said the government has undertaken measures to protect the life, liberty and security of media workers including the issuance of a freedom of information executive order, the creation of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security and the passage of the expanded Sotto Law, which protects the sources of journalists.

"A free and pluralistic press continues to play an important role in the foundation and progress of an informed and empowered society. Without an open and free press, there will be an intellectual vacuum on public information and government programs and services, and there will be no dialogue on societal issues, public grievances, and government policies," Andanar said.

"With these in mind, we pray for the safety of everyone, especially the journalists and media workers currently reporting from the frontlines despite the pandemic. We salute your heroism, bravery, and your service," he added.