Photo dated May 2 shows barangay officials manning a checkpoint as they remind residents of the 48-hour hard lockdown of Tondo district 1 in Manila on Saturday midnight after the implementation of hard lockdown was ordered by city Manila City Mayor Francisco Moreno Domagoso.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 cases breach 9,000 as DOH records 295 additional patients
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2020 - 4:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sans mass testing, seven weeks of enhanced community quarantine aimed at flattening the curve of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) with stricter social distancing measures have seemed futile thus far, with the health department recording 295 more cases of the new pathogen, driving the nationwide tally to 9,223. 

In a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Health Undersecretary Rosette Vereire, who also serves as the agency’s spokesperson, said that the new cases also came with 90 recoveries and 4 deaths, bringing the totals for the two statistics to 1,214 and 607 respectively. 

With the department’s latest tally, the number of active cases in the country stands at 7,402. 

Mainland Luzon’s lockdown is expected to go on at least until May 15.

The week in coronavirus updates

On Wednesday, the country welcomed a new roster of 2,103 Filipino lawyers after the Supreme Court released the long-awaited results for the 2019 Bar examination, which recorded a 27.36% passing rate. 

Cases of aggressive police enforcement of quarantine rules continue to be documented after a Marikina community kitchen on Friday was shut down by police elements, resulted in the arrest of 10 relief workers.

The Department of Interior and Local Government has said that anyone conducting relief operations would first need to secure certification with their local government unit, a move slammed by many as another layer of unnecessary red tape. 

According to the Joint Task Force Covid Shield's latest update on May 3, 158,353 arrests have been made since March 17. 

Friday also saw numerous online rallies and noise barrages as labor groups commemorated Labor Day by demanding mass testing, sufficient aid, paid quarantine leave, and hazard pay for workers, among others. 

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).
 

