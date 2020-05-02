Angara tests positive for COVID-19 but 'nothing is 100% sure'

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sonny Angara on Saturday revealed that his latest swab test returned a positive result for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) nearly a month after recovering, but clarified that it could just be a false alarm.

“It has been close to one month since I recovered from COVID-19. But while preparing to donate my blood plasma for a second time, my doctors, after the results of the initial antibody test taken before donating, had me take another swab test, which registered positive,” Angara said.

His wife, Elvira "Tootsy" Angara, tested negative for the coronavirus, however, prompting the senator's doctors to believe that he is “probably no longer infectious and that this latest positive result is probably picking up remnants of the virus.”

“Nothing is 100% sure at this point so it is best to be prudent and cautious and thus it is best that I not attend Senate sessions in person for the risk posed to others. And we will follow the usual quarantine procedures for myself and members of my household as a precaution,” Angara said.

“I will continue to stay at home for now but I will participate in Senate proceedings through teleconferencing which the Senate may allow starting Monday after an amendment to our Rules. Rest assured that I will continue working from home like many of our countrymen and performing my duties as senator to the best of my ability.”

Angara two weeks ago revealed that he had donated blood plasma upon recovery.

“Gave my plasma and it went straight to a hospital in [Quezon City] to a man on a ventilator—a severe case of COVID-19. My wonderful doctors say it could save his life as the antibodies of survivors in past viruses have done,” Angara said in a social media post.



The senator in a Saturday interview with ANC said that he had tested negative for COVID-19 prior to his first time donating plasma.

