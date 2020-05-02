COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this April 27, 2020 file photo, health workers conduct house-to-house COVID-19 testing using Rapid Diagnostic Test to a family who had close contact with a COVID-19 patient in Cainta.
The STAR/Michael Varcas, File photo
COVID-19 cases in Philippines nearly 9,000 as death toll hits 600
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - May 2, 2020 - 4:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday announced 156 new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), with the official infection count now at 8,928 from the previous tally of 8,772.

1,634 confirmed cases were seen this week overall on top of the 7,294 recorded cases as of last Saturday.

The number of active cases, however, is now 7,201 after the Health department announced 24 new deaths and 40 new survivors of the coronavirus.

This brought the local COVID-19 death toll to 603 and the recovery count to 1,124.

Over 3.17 million cases of COVID-19 including 224,172 deaths have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

WHO said the organization had sounded the highest level of alert by declaring that the COVID-19 outbreak constituted a "public health emergency of international concern" on January 30, when there were no deaths and only 82 cases registered outside China.

"We didn't waste any time," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Friday's briefing. "The world had enough time to intervene."

His comments came after WHO's emergency committee met for the first time since making its declaration three months ago. — with report from Agence France-Presse

COVID-19 DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Early action, strict 'stay-at-home' measures in some provinces helped keep COVID-19 out
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 days ago
(2nd update) To date, 25 provinces have managed to have no COVID-19 cases since local transmission was reported in the country...
Headlines
fbfb
DOT chief clarifies report on foreign travel restrictions
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat yesterday clarified her statement that international travel this year is unlikely...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus infected medical frontliners in Philippines surge to 1,694
23 hours ago
The Philippines on Friday reported a spike in the number of medical frontliners who are infected with the coronavirus.
Headlines
fbfb
Only 104 of 1,632 LGUs have completed SAP payout
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
Only 104 of 1,632 local government units met the April 30 deadline for full payout of the P5,000 to P8,000 emergency cash...
Headlines
fbfb
Cops nab Labor Day protesters
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Police arrested two labor leaders before noon yesterday after they staged a demonstration together with six others in a subdivision...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
DOTr chief urges reopening airports in GCQ areas
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Tugade said that commercial airlines can instead utilize regional airports like those in Puerto Princesa, Zamboanga, General...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Cardinal Tagle rises as first Filipino Cardinal-Bishop
By Ratziel San Juan | 5 hours ago
Pope Francis has promoted Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as Cardinal-Bishop, the highest rank in the Catholic Church's College...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
IATF allows partial resumption of POGOs
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
With the relaxing of quarantine rules in some areas, Philippine offshore gaming operators or POGOs may resume partial operations...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Hotter temperatures seen this month
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
Filipinos should brace for even hotter air temperatures this month, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbfb
16 hours ago
Religious gatherings banned anew under GCQ
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
After several local officials expressed concern over the relaxation of restrictions on religious and other social functions,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with