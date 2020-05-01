To boost COVID-19 testing capacity, government to put up 4 'mega swabbing centers'

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is establishing four “mega swabbing centers” to beef up its capacity for COVID-19 testing.

In a statement released Friday, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority said the testing centers will be put on the following areas across Metro Manila:

Philippine Sports Stadium inside the Philippine Arena, for northern sector

Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, for southern sector

Enderun Colleges in Taguig City, for eastern sector

Palacio de Maynila Tent in Roxas Boulevard, for western sector

This was first announced during the turnover of the We Heal As One Center-Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Thursday.

“A total of 250 testing booths will be set up inside these centers,” BCDA said.

BCDA president Vince Dizon was quoted in the statement as saying that the swabbing centers will be established through the Department of Health, various laboratories led by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and Philippine Red Cross.

Buses will also be deployed to the swabbing centers with the help of the Department of Transportation. “The swabbed specimens will then be transferred to the testing centers in Metro Manila and Luzon,” BCDA added.

Peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the national action plan against COVID-19, also said that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered that all provinces should be covered in the implementation of massive testing.

“In the coming days, we will go around Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to look at the needs of our countrymen,” he said in Filipino.

Galvez also noted that the government will implement “focused and targeted” massive testing which include COVID-19 carriers and immediate members of their families, suspected and probable cases, persons under monitoring who had contact with COVID-19 patients and frontliners, especially health workers.

Red Cross sets up molecular laboratories

Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, earlier said the third molecular laboratory at its former national headquarters in Port Area Manila is set to “open soon.”

“This facility was constructed in two weeks, and will be equipped with four sets of testing machines,” he wrote in a tweet.

“When operations begin, we will be able to conduct 12,000 tests per day in the NCR. We aim to put up 20 more laboratories throughout the entire country,” the PRC chairman added.

The Philippines on Thursday reported 276 new COVID-19 infections, bringing national tally of confirmed cases to 8,488.

There are 1,043 who have so far recovered from the disease, while 568 died.

DOH had aimed to conduct 8,000 tests for coronavirus a day by the end of April. But the agency failed to meet its target as the current testing capacity stands at 6,320.

As of Thursday, 92,822 people have been tested in the country. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico