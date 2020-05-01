To boost COVID-19 testing capacity, government to put up 4 'mega swabbing centers'

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is establishing four “mega swabbing centers” to beef up its capacity for COVID-19 testing.
In a statement released Friday, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority said the testing centers will be put on the following areas across Metro Manila:
- Philippine Sports Stadium inside the Philippine Arena, for northern sector
- Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, for southern sector
- Enderun Colleges in Taguig City, for eastern sector
- Palacio de Maynila Tent in Roxas Boulevard, for western sector
This was first announced during the turnover of the We Heal As One Center-Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Thursday.
“A total of 250 testing booths will be set up inside these centers,” BCDA said.
BCDA president Vince Dizon was quoted in the statement as saying that the swabbing centers will be established through the Department of Health, various laboratories led by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and Philippine Red Cross.
Buses will also be deployed to the swabbing centers with the help of the Department of Transportation. “The swabbed specimens will then be transferred to the testing centers in Metro Manila and Luzon,” BCDA added.
Peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the national action plan against COVID-19, also said that President Rodrigo Duterte ordered that all provinces should be covered in the implementation of massive testing.
“In the coming days, we will go around Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to look at the needs of our countrymen,” he said in Filipino.
Galvez also noted that the government will implement “focused and targeted” massive testing which include COVID-19 carriers and immediate members of their families, suspected and probable cases, persons under monitoring who had contact with COVID-19 patients and frontliners, especially health workers.
Red Cross sets up molecular laboratories
Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Philippine Red Cross, earlier said the third molecular laboratory at its former national headquarters in Port Area Manila is set to “open soon.”
“This facility was constructed in two weeks, and will be equipped with four sets of testing machines,” he wrote in a tweet.
“When operations begin, we will be able to conduct 12,000 tests per day in the NCR. We aim to put up 20 more laboratories throughout the entire country,” the PRC chairman added.
The Philippines on Thursday reported 276 new COVID-19 infections, bringing national tally of confirmed cases to 8,488.
There are 1,043 who have so far recovered from the disease, while 568 died.
DOH had aimed to conduct 8,000 tests for coronavirus a day by the end of April. But the agency failed to meet its target as the current testing capacity stands at 6,320.
As of Thursday, 92,822 people have been tested in the country. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico
A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)
Offshore gaming operations will resume operations to help in the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis, PAGCOR chairman Andrea Domingo says.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque also confirms this, noting that only 30% of offshore gaming workers may go back to work.
Roque adds that online gaming services are part of the BPOs, which cater to markets outside the country.
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases will discuss whether or not religious activities will be allowed to resume in areas under General Community Quarantine, presidential spokesman Harry Roque says.
News5 reports that this is in response to complaints that the IATF received over its decision to allow religious activities when people are supposed to be practicing physical distancing.
The Alliance of Concerned Teachers Private Schools slams the government’s neglect to equally pay attention to the plight of academic and non-academic personnel of private basic and tertiary education institutions.
Based on an online survey conducted by ACT Private Schools, 4,005 or 94% of the 4,268 respondents across 65 cities and provinces in the country did not receive any financial assistance to sustain living amid prolonged lockdown.
“With the private school teachers and staff being among the most vulnerable educational sectors, the government should also pay utmost precedence to the health and welfare of privately employed educational workers nationwide, especially now that their employment is at stake more than ever because of the economic impact brought by COVID-19,” says Jonathan Geronimo, secretary-general of ACT Private Schools.
Government Service Insurance System announces it will release pensions ahead of schedule in May similar to what they did in April.
“Our pensioners will receive their pension on May 5, instead of the usual crediting date of every eighth of the month,” says GSIS President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet.
“The early release of pension is one of several proactive measures we are taking to help our pensioners cope with the extended Enhanced Community Quarantine period,” he adds.
A "We Heal As One Center" at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan has been turned over by the Iglesia Ni Cristo for use by the national government, the national task force on COVID-19 says.
The center has a 300-bed capacity.
Part of the Philippine Arena will also be used as a "Mega Swabbing Center" for testing.
