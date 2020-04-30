'One more week': DILG gives extension to LGUs to finish cash aid distribution

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government has given some local governments one more week to distribute aid to households affected by the quarantine, saying it was impossible for them to meet the deadline because of the high number of beneficiaries in their area.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said some local government units can finish the distribution of the first wave of subsidies by April 30 but may end up violating social distancing measures if they do so.

"This is an acknowledgment that our LGUs are working. But physically and mathematically, it's really impossible to distribute because of the huge number of families within their jurisdiction," Año said at a press briefing Thursday.

"So we’ll be providing them seven days extension. And for other LGUs with problems, four days extension. And they have to liquidate immediately so the second tranche (of aid) can be prepared," he added.

Año said the LGUs to be given a one-week extension are those in Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Bulacan, Cebu City and Davao City. He did not say what LGUs would be given a four-day extension.

Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista noted that delays in fund liquidation could hamper the distribution of aid to needy families. He said the second tranche of assistance would be given to LGUs once their liquidation reports are validated.

Earlier, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said LGUs who fail to meet the April 30 deadline would be asked to explain why they should not be held accountable for dereliction of duty. Local executives who fail to justify their failure to finish the distribution of the first wave of subsidies may face administrative and criminal charges.

The social amelioration program (SAP), which provides emergency relief to sectors whose livelihood sources were disrupted by the quarantine, was given a budget of P200 billion.

As of April 29, about 9.5 million families or 52.5 percent of the intended beneficiaries have received assistance. A total of P50.1 billion out of the P100 billion budget for the first tranche of SAP has been disbursed. About P16.4 billion was released directly to families who are also recipients of the government's cash transfer program.

A total of P81.9 billion has been downloaded to LGUs for non-recipients of the cash transfer program but only P33.3 billion has been disbursed so far. About P323.3 million was released directly to more than 40,000 transport workers.

Año assured the public that the government won't allow the SAP to be politicized or tarnished with corruption.