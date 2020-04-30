COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
A medical staff member from the National Children's Hospital take part in a vigil to honour their fallen colleagues and call on the government to provide ample protection to frontline staff and the immediate release of their bonuses, in Quezon City on April 28, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Medical frontliners in Philippines positive for COVID-19 climb to 1,619
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 6:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of healthcare workers in the Philippines who have caught the new coronavirus continues to rise, with 67 more medical frontliners contracting the severe respiratory disease.

This brings the number of infected health workers to 1,619. Medical frontliners accounted for 19% of the country’s confirmed infections, which stood at 8,488 as of Thursday.

Nurses led the infection tally at 604, followed by doctors at 557.

Ninety-nine nursing assistants, 63 medical technologists, 31 radiologic technologists, 18 midwives, 17 respiratory therapists, 13 pharmacists and 201 others in the medical field have also tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Doctors accounted for most of the fatalities, representing 24 of 33 total deaths.

Meanwhile, 250 healthcare workers have recovered from the illness.

Medical workers in the country are dealing with a surge in the numbers of COVID-19 patients, while also facing a lack of protective gear and the fear they could be virus carriers too.

The coronavirus pandemic has already infected 3.2 million people worldwide, including 227,847 people who have died.

