Gov't allows essential work, religious gatherings in areas under GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — Essential work-related and religious gatherings will be allowed in areas that will be placed under general community quarantine as long as they meet the requirements set by the government.

Work gatherings and religious activities may continue in areas that will shift to a “new normal” as long as attendees practice a strict two-meter physical distance and wear face masks, face shields or other facial protective gear.

“Mass gatherings are prohibited except those that we call relevant activities in line of work and religious activities like mass,” Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said.

“It’s up to our religious leaders how they will implement this,” he also said in Filipino.

The enhanced community quarantine that has halted all social and religious activities, and shuttered business establishments and schools will be extended in Metro Manila and other high-risk areas until May 15.

Areas considered low- and moderate risk, meanwhile, will be put under looser general community quarantine starting May 1.

The movement of people in areas under general community quarantine will be limited to accessing essential goods and services, and for work in offices and industries permitted to operate.