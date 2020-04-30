Outer slab of Makati condominium building collapses

MANILA, Philippines — One portion of a condominium in Makati City collapsed on Thursday morning.

According to an initial report by SMDC, the outer slab of the parking level's facade wall of the SM Jazz Mall building along Nicanor Garcia Street in Makati collapsed omto the building's driveway at around 11 a.m. Thursday.

It is not yet clear why it collapsed.

The early report also said that no one was hurt by the incident, a claim that users on social media have affirmed.

Residents were directed to stay along the road away from the wreckage, they said.

Authorities are on the scene conducting an investigation as of this publishing. — Franco Luna

This is a developing story and will be updated.