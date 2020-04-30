COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
This file photo shows DILG Secretary Eduardo Año.
The STAR/Boy Santos, file
DILG asked about 100 barangay chiefs, five mayors to explain supposed quarantine violations
(Philstar.com) - April 30, 2020 - 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said Thursday the department has asked about 100 barangay chiefs and five mayors to explain their supposed violation of quarantine guidelines.

In an interview with DZBB, Año said they have so far issued show cause orders to five mayors and some 100 barangay captains, mostly hailing from Metro Manila.

He explained in Filipino that they issued show cause orders to barangay captains “for failing to implement quarantine and for not observing and violating quarantine rules.”

They are also looking into those whose barangays failed to enforce social distancing or where gambling and jueteng are still being held.

Mayors, meanwhile, are asked to explain their respective executive orders that are against the guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

The DILG also sent show cause orders to three governors. “But when they explained and adjusted their respective EOs, it’s okay now,” he added.

Año said these local government officials may face administrative or criminal complaints if proven that they violated quarantine guidelines.

He said the president may place a mayor under preventive suspension or criminal charges may be filed “as violation of Bayanihan Act.”

The DILG secretary added that the office of Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño is still collating data on show cause orders that may still be released against local government officials.

In an earlier release, the DILG stressed that under the Republic Act 1149 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, barangay captains should implement ECQ guidelines, including a ban on mass gatherings to address the COVID-19 crisis.

Some areas deemed “low to moderate risk” in the spread of the novel coronavirus will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1.

Metro Manila and other localities deemed “high risk” will remain under enhanced community quarantine until May 15. — Kristine Joy Patag

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
