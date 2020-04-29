COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Photo dated April 27 shows one stop of the Muncipality of Cainta's House to House COVID-19 testing using Rapid Diagnostic Test on a family whose members reportedly had close contact with one positive case of the virus. The whole family tested negative.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
OFWs launch online campaign to fund test kits back home
(Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — A grassroots initiative by young Filipino professionals working abroad is raising money for more novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) test kits in the Philippines. 

Established by overseas Filipino workers on social media platforms, the group, called #LetsMassTestPH, has raised nearly $16,000 (P807,928) as of April 24 for Food and Drugs Administration-approved antibody test kits.

The group said that the first tranche of donations would go to Nazareth General Hospital and Western Pangasinan District Hospital in Pangasinan, University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Hospital in Manila, Emilio G. Perez District Hospital in Bulacan.

Experts have long agreed that early screening would make all the difference in helping to quell the spread of the new pathogen, though existing data shows that the Philippines still significantly lags behind many of its Southeast Asian neighbors in this regard.

"The online campaign makes full use of social media, specifically Facebook and Instagram, to spread the word. It is targeting the purchase of 4,000 test kits, specifically 2,000 RT-PCR test kits from China and 2,000 SARS-CoV-2 antibody test kits from Hong Kong. Both kits are FDA Philippines approved," the group said.

Rapid diagnostic tests will yield a faster result than polymerase chain reaction-based (RT-PCR ) kits although the Department of Health does not recommend the use of rapid tests, saying such tests can give patients a false sense of confidence that they are not infected with the highly-contagious illness.

The Philippine FDA said the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine will evaluate these test kits further.

Andrea Canivel, an OFW based in Singapore, where many of the other members of the initiative are from, highlighted that many of the group's members worked in healthcare and had direct contact with the hospitals they were donating to. 

"Being an OFW, it's hard being so far away from friends and family during these unprecedented times. It's also very easy to feel disconnected and helpless because there is no physical way to give back to those in need back home. I donated to this campaign [as a] small way of being able to lend a helping hand to the Philippines, despite not being home with loved ones during this time," she said.

Dr. Ma. Victoria Carambas, Alaminos City (Pangasinan) Health Officer, also stressed that similar test kits were a big help to areas outside Manila that do not have laboratories accredited by the Health Department for COVID-19 testing. 

“Using the antibody test is simple and could be conveniently done at the [local] level like ours, that cannot afford to establish a molecular laboratory,” she said in a statement.

“At this time of crisis where the availability of vaccines is farfetched and the availability of definite treatment is under study, mass testing for the correct population at risk is necessary. This will slow the infectiousness of the disease.”

Enhanced testing efforts have long been underway, the Health Department has often stressed at briefings. 

According to President Rodrigo Duterte's fifth weekly report to Congress, the Department of Health as of April 24 had opened 19 laboratories and hospitals leading to a maximum testing capacity of 6,220 per day—a significant jump from the Health Department's earlier reported figure of just 4,500. — Franco Luna

Interested donors may proceed to the group's Facebook or Instagram channels linked here, or directly donate via PayPal (Credit Card/Online) for worldwide users or DBS (Account number: 0089044400 Rachel Strudwick Pte Ltd) for OFWs based in Singapore. 

For those in the Philippines, donations may be coursed through BDO (Account number: 007640014473 Mercedes Torrijos) or BPI (Account number: 3089163802 Natashya Gutierrez).

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).
 

