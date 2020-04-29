CHR slams alleged refusal of hospitals to accommodate emergency cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights denounced the reported refusal of medical facilities in the country to administer immediate treatment to patients not infected with the new coronavirus.

In a statement Wednesday, CHR reminded hospital personnel that every person has an equal right to health and has the right to receive appropriate medical care devoid of any discrimination.

“In a health crisis, the ultimate goal of the government is to save as many lives of our fellow Filipinos as possible. Denying immediate medical attention to those who may not be infected by the virus, but are equally in danger, defeats the purpose of the emergency health measures being implemented in the country,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said.

This comes after some hospitals allegedly refused to accommodate emergency cases, which led to deaths.

Last week, Catherine Bulatao died of blood loss after being turned away by six hospitals. She needed an operation to remove the placenta from her uterus after giving birth at her home in Caloocan.

Earlier, Mary Jane Alpide, a pregnant woman, died during labor after being turned down earlier by four hospitals.

CHR also called for the strict implementation of Republic Act 10932 or the Anti-Hospital Deposit Law after some facilities demanded advance payment before admitting some patients.

Under the said measure, officers of medical facilities who demand any form of advance payment as a pre-requisite for treatment of patients will pay imprisonment of up to six years and a fine of up to P1,000. Errant hospital employees, meanwhile, will face jail time of up to two years and four months and a fine of up to P300,000.

“Patients in emergency shall be extended immediate medical attention without any deposit, or any form of advance payment for treatment, and should be treated to the best of one's ability—a principle embodied in physician’s sworn Hippocratic Oath,” De Guia said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico