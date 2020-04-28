Palace: LGUs that fail to distribute financial aid by April 30 may face charges

MANILA, Philippines — Local governments should finish the distribution of the first wave of aid to sectors sidelined by the quarantine by April 30 or face charges, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said local executives who fail to meet the deadline may be charged for dereliction of duty.

"The DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) has issued an order. All local government units (LGUs) have three days starting today (April 27) to distribute the SAP (social amelioration program)," Roque said at a press briefing.

"After that, there would be a show-cause order that would require them to explain why they should not be liable administratively and criminally. They may be held administratively and criminally for dereliction of duty, which is a form of graft," he added.

The government has allotted P200 billion for the SAP, which aims to assist 18 million households.

Majority have not received aid

A huge majority of intended beneficiaries of a coronavirus aid program have not received assistance even if most local governments have gotten funds, a report submitted by President Rodrigo Duterte to Congress showed.

According to Duterte's fifth weekly report on the government's pandemic response, there are about 13.56 million intended beneficiaries of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis (AICS) program who are not enrolled in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino cash transfer program or 4Ps.

As of April 23, only about 18 percent or 2.5 million have received aid even if the national government has downloaded funds to 1,490 out of 1,634 local governments.

The AICS is one of the components of the SAP and is being administered by the social welfare department. The 4Ps initiative provides relief to low-income families who send their children to school and avail of state health services.

Out of the P82.04 billion AICS funds allotted to non-4Ps beneficiaries, about P79.97 billion has been downloaded to LGUs but only P14.45 billion has been distributed.

The 13.56 million beneficiaries who are not part of 4Ps constitute the bulk of the 18 million households who are supposed to benefit from the AICS. Other intended beneficiaries of AICS are the 4.4 million families who are part of 4Ps and 90,000 transport workers.

4Ps beneficiaries

As of April 23, about 3.72 million households who are enrolled in 4Ps and 40,418 transport workers have been served. Out of 18,046,093 target beneficiaries of the AICS, only about a third or 6,266,522 have received assistance.

The total budget for AICS, which is being administered by the social welfare department, is P100.9 billion. The government has disbursed P96.85 billion of which P31.12 billion has been received by beneficiaries.

For households who are enrolled in 4Ps, the total amount disbursed is P16.56 million of which P16.35 million has been received by beneficiaries. The government has also disbursed P323.34 million worth of aid for transport workers. The entire amount has been given to the beneficiaries.

Duterte has apologized to households who have not received help from the government and has assured them that agencies are working to make aid distribution more efficient. In a public address aired Monday night, the President urged households who have not received aid to complain to their local officials or radio stations.

"To those who have not received (aid), let us know by radio or what. Complain to your radio stations or to your mayors, barangay captain then the mayors... It’s a matter of just using a cellphone... you can report to the governor or the governor will just ask Malacañang who were left behind," Duterte said.

With regard to the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program, which aims to help affected formal workers, nearly 99 percent or 344,805 out of 349,354 target beneficiaries have received aid. However, only 20,500 out of 135,720 intended beneficiaries of the Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong, a program for displaced migrant workers, have been served.

A total of 220,320 out of 235,949 target beneficiaries have benefited from the Tulong Panghanapbuhay for Displaced/Disadvantaged Workers, a program for the informal sector. As of April 22, a total of 53,881 rice farmers out of 591,246 intended beneficiaries have received aid from the Financial Subsidy for Rice Farmers program.