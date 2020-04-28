Cayetano, other solons file 'new normal' bill amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Eight lawmakers, led by House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, filed on Tuesday a proposed measure to define the “new normal” in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

The congressmen filed “The New Normal for the Workplaces and Public Spaces Act of 2020” that seeks to define standards of our way of living following the coronavirus outbreak that infected millions globally.

“The foreseeable re-opening of workplaces and businesses and the resumption of economic activity halted during the period of community quarantine cannot, however, simply proceed as if things can still go back to ‘normal,’” the solons noted.

The following practices are among those that shall be done in the “new normal,” under the proposed measure:

Wearing of masks of public places and workplaces shall be mandatory. Failure to do so will be penalized with a P1,000 fine or 1-day mandatory community service.

Physical and social distancing measures shall be practiced which means maintaining at least one but preferable two meters between individuals in all public places.

There will be mandatory temperature checks in all enclosed and semi-closed areas, including open areas where two or more people are gathered.

For transportation, operation of motorcycle taxis are suspended and “contact-less” payment mechanisms shall be conducted.

“Green lanes” shall be designated in roads, avenues, highways and other transport infrastructure networks for healthcare, emergency, peace and order and supply-chain vehicles.

Subject to consultation with the Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education, classes and school activies shall remain suspended “without prejudice to academic freedom.” The bill notes that no student shall be penalized for inability to participate in online means of learning due to connectivity or gadget issues.

Commercial, industrial and other forms of businesses that operating within local government unit jurisdiction shall be asked to submit a “New Normal Workforce and Workplace Management Plan.

This will include mechanisms for employees showing symptoms or infected with COVID-19. Resumption of food services may start with take-out/delivery service and “gradually re-introduce dine-ins” which will also be contactless service. Buffets and salad bar service is temporarily discontinued.

For commercial stores and centers, a maximum number of people inside the store/shop/center/mall shall be established.

In offices in buildings, number of people using the elevator at a time shall be limited and physical meetings are discouraged. Online/livestream methods of communication shall be implemented.

For salons, parlors or spas, where person-to-person contact is unavoidable, use of face mask and gloves shall be mandatory.

The Philippine Statistics Authority is directed to speed up and fully implement the Philippine Identification System Act.

The Department of Trade and Industry in coordination with Department of Information and Communications and Technology shall establish a program for small and medium enterprise for e-commerce activities.

If passed into law, it shall take effect immediately upon publication in Official Gazette or in at least two newspapers.

It shall expire after a three-year period since its effectivity or “sooner upon official declaration of the President of the Philippines issued by upon recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging and Infectious Diseases.”

Other congressmen who filed the bill are:

Deputy Speaker Luis Raymund Villafuerte

Deputy Speaker Loren Legarda

Deputy Speaker Paolo Duterte

House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez

Rep. Eric Yap (ACT-SIS party-list)

Rep. Mike Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list)

Rep. Jonathan Sy-Alvarado (Bulacan)

Metro Manila and some localities deemed “high risk” remain under Enhanced Community Quarantine until May 15, while areas considered moderate and low-risk in the spread of the new pathogen will be placed under general community quarantine on May 1. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from The STAR/Edu Punay