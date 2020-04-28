COVID-19 recoveries in Philippines approach 1,000 as number of cases now at 7,958

MANILA, Philippines — The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease in the Philippines approached the 1,000-level, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Forty-three more people survived the highly-infectious illness, pushing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 975.

The Philippines recorded 19 new fatalities related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The country now has an overall death toll of 530.

With the addition of 181 more cases, a total of 7,958 virus infections have been detected in the country since late January.

Just a little over 80,000 have been tested as of Monday. Currently, there are 19 laboratories across the archipelago capable of conducting testing for COVID-19.

In the region, the Philippines ranked third in the list of Southeast Asian nations with highest number of virus infections, behind Singapore with 14,423 cases and Indonesia with 9,096 cases.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases soared past three million worldwide, with 211,099 deaths.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.