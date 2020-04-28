COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Elite policemen patrol a market while people shop during a government imposed enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on April 21, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
COVID-19 recoveries in Philippines approach 1,000 as number of cases now at 7,958
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease in the Philippines approached the 1,000-level, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

Forty-three more people survived the highly-infectious illness, pushing the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 975.

The Philippines recorded 19 new fatalities related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The country now has an overall death toll of 530.

With the addition of 181 more cases, a total of 7,958 virus infections have been detected in the country since late January.

Just a little over 80,000 have been tested as of Monday. Currently, there are 19 laboratories across the archipelago capable of conducting testing for COVID-19.

In the region, the Philippines ranked third in the list of Southeast Asian nations with highest number of virus infections, behind Singapore with 14,423 cases and Indonesia with 9,096 cases.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases soared past three million worldwide, with 211,099 deaths.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lacson wants BI to look into deportation of expat in Makati village scuffle
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
“This does not give the foreigner the right to confront and incessantly berate a police officer who is merely performing...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: Duterte's April 27 talk to the people on COVID-19
7 hours ago
Talk to the people of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on coronavirus disease 2019
Headlines
fbfb
Hotels to reopen in GCQ areas – DTI
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Hotels will be allowed to operate in areas under general community quarantine or GCQ, the Department of Trade and Industry...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano, other solons file 'new normal' bill amid COVID-19 pandemic
5 hours ago
“The foreseeable re-opening of workplaces and businesses and the resumption of economic activity halted during the period...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF mulls opening of beauty salons, barber shops
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
Haven’t had a haircut since Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
22 minutes ago
38 RITM staff recover, 7 still under quarantine but stable
By Ratziel San Juan | 22 minutes ago
Despite the outbreak among its ranks, the RITM was able to conduct 927 average daily tests last week.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte's 'no more peace talks' declaration not a surprise — CPP
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
Marco Valbuena, CPP information officer, pointed out that the government has had an "all out war" policy against the rebels...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Senate bill seeks creation of Philippines' Center for Disease Control
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Poe’s Senate Bill 1450 or the Pandemic Preparedness and Response Act aims to establish the country’s version of...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Makati cop files criminal raps vs expat in Dasma scuffle
2 hours ago
Police SMSgt. Roland Madrona Madrona filed the complaint on Tuesday before the Makati prosecutor’s office.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Gov't revises list of areas under enhanced community quarantine until May 15
2 hours ago
Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte extended the lockdown of Metro Manila and high-risk other areas in the country by two...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with