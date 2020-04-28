COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
President Rodrigo Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on April 27, 2020.
Presidential Photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
Duterte wants FDA, DOST to increase workforce, operate 'day and night'
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2020 - 9:48am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Science and Technology to increase their workforce as the country continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.

The chief executive also wanted the two government agencies to extend their operations to 24 hours.

“We are not operating under normal battle conditions, I said. We are operating in a crisis,” Duterte said in a late Monday night address.

The president said the agencies should hire more medical technologists and other healthcare personnel.

“I have authorized this both—both this—itong dalawang opisina FDA pati ‘yung DOST to employ as much as many that would be required para magmadalian and to enable the agencies to work day and night. Sabi ko kasi we are fighting a war here, a crisis,” he said.

(I have authorized this both—both this—FDA and DOST to employ as much as many that would be required so they can work faster and to enable the agencies to work day and night. I said we are fighting a war here, a crisis.)

The FDA is in charge of assessing test kits and medicines to be used for the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease.

DOST, meanwhile, is studying forms of treatment such as the virgin coconut oil and works with scientists in developing equipment like ventilators and telemedicine boxes.

In response to the president’s directive, DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said the department will look into which services need more workforce.

“Gusto rin talaga naming mapabilis ang completion ng aming projects na tugon sa COVID-19 at sa mga iba pang epidemiya na maaring dumating sa hinaharap,” de la Peña said.

(We really want to speed up the completion of our projects that can be used in the response against COVID-19 and other future epidemics.)

The new coronavirus has already infected 7,777 people in the Philippines. Of the number 511 have died, while 932 have recovered.

LATEST UPDATE: April 28, 2020 - 8:36am

A thread of major news, developments and government pronouncements related the extended community quarantine across the country. Real-time updates about the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines are available in this live blog. (Main image by AFP/Ted Aljibe)

April 28, 2020 - 8:36am

The Department of Science and Technology is tapping other universities to help the University of the Philippines in the development and production of ventilators to supply hospitals in preparation for a surge of cases in intensive care units.

Secretary Fortunato dela Peña, in a task force meeting aired Monday night, told members of the Cabinet and President Duterte that the department's Project Ginhawa is set to test three prototypes of ventilators with actual patients.

Dela Peña also said the importation of ventilators recently became more challenging. The Duterte government has been criticized for its delays in the purchase of essential medical equipment including PPEs, surgical masks and ventilators right after the first reported cases of COVID-19 in January.

