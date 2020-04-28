Duterte wants FDA, DOST to increase workforce, operate 'day and night'

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Science and Technology to increase their workforce as the country continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.
The chief executive also wanted the two government agencies to extend their operations to 24 hours.
“We are not operating under normal battle conditions, I said. We are operating in a crisis,” Duterte said in a late Monday night address.
The president said the agencies should hire more medical technologists and other healthcare personnel.
“I have authorized this both—both this—itong dalawang opisina FDA pati ‘yung DOST to employ as much as many that would be required para magmadalian and to enable the agencies to work day and night. Sabi ko kasi we are fighting a war here, a crisis,” he said.
(I have authorized this both—both this—FDA and DOST to employ as much as many that would be required so they can work faster and to enable the agencies to work day and night. I said we are fighting a war here, a crisis.)
The FDA is in charge of assessing test kits and medicines to be used for the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease.
DOST, meanwhile, is studying forms of treatment such as the virgin coconut oil and works with scientists in developing equipment like ventilators and telemedicine boxes.
In response to the president’s directive, DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said the department will look into which services need more workforce.
“Gusto rin talaga naming mapabilis ang completion ng aming projects na tugon sa COVID-19 at sa mga iba pang epidemiya na maaring dumating sa hinaharap,” de la Peña said.
(We really want to speed up the completion of our projects that can be used in the response against COVID-19 and other future epidemics.)
The new coronavirus has already infected 7,777 people in the Philippines. Of the number 511 have died, while 932 have recovered.
