FULL TEXT: Duterte's April 27 talk to the people on COVID-19

Presidential Communications Operations Office

Presidential News Desk

Talk to the people of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on coronavirus disease 2019

DOST SECRETARY FORTUNATO DELA PEÑA: Ang susunod po naman, ito ang medyo may kahirapan, ‘yung ventilator, kasi po pagka dumami ang napunta sa ICU, dadami ang demand for ventilators ano. And at present, number one, the average number of ventilators in small hospitals is really very, very small fraction of what is really needed. And secondly, bigla pong humirap mag-import ng ventilator kasi nag-aagawan sa supply ng ventilator.

So we have this project called Ginhawa and actually we are already undergoing the final production of the three prototypes and hopefully if the prototypes will work in our test patients at the ICU, we can continue with the mass production. Meron na rin pong mga identified electronics companies that are capable of producing these.

Nagtawag na kami ng ibang gustong mag-develop. Hindi lang ‘yung UP Manila. So noon pong Tuesday ay --- no Friday --- ay merong nag-attend na at around eight other interested groups to do the ventilator research.

For example, ang Don Bosco po, ang Mapua okay, ay nag-propose din sila na sabayan na sila. Hindi naman kailangan isang grupo lang po ang mag-ano, pwede namang sabay-sabay.

DOH SECRETARY FRANCISCO DUQUE III: For the mobile clinic for LGUs, mobile clinic is a self-contained vehicle equipped with a medical team that can provide healthcare services and mobile clinics may be a flexible and viable option for treating isolated and vulnerable groups, especially during the enhanced community quarantine.

The setting up of mobile clinics in LGUs should follow these considerations. But before I enumerate what these considerations are, Mr. President, the provision of mobile clinics is already being done by the local government units --- the governors, the city mayors, and the municipal mayors as well.

Anyway, the considerations in setting up mobile clinics are the following: the doctor consultation setup must include use of face shield; consultation booth with protective plastic coverings; healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, dentists must follow the one meter distance from patients and wear face mask during consultations; presence of security personnel is essential to control the crowd, specifically the patients seeking consultation; and lastly the number of patients to be accommodated by the mobile health team should be limited to prevent mass gathering of people which is consistent with our guidelines in the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

DOJ SECRETARY MENARDO GUEVARRA: Humingi po ako ng certain essential information sa Bureau of Immigration regarding ‘yung actual na arrivals and departures plus ‘yung mga carriers that continue to operate.

Baka po ang Department of Foreign Affairs at saka ang Department of Tourism ay mayroon din pong sariling data pero mayroon po akong gustong i-report very briefly as to the status of international travel based on data supplied by the Bureau of Immigration, sir, if you don’t mind.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Go ahead.

SEC. GUEVARRA: So, sir, although on a limited scale patuloy pa rin po ang arrival at saka departure ng mga international passengers.

Iyon pong mga parating, Mr. President, ang classification po nila definitely ‘yung mga overseas Filipino workers, seafarers, mga returning Filipinos po, mga returning residents, foreign spouses po nitong mga bumabalik na Pilipino pati po ‘yung kanilang mga anak, diplomats, and also foreign crew ng mga aircraft, vessels, and so forth and so on.

Iyong mga palabas naman po, ‘yung mga departure, ang profile po ay karamihan mga overseas Filipino workers pa rin po na in-authorize natin na mag-work abroad, mga permanent residents po abroad na --- mga Filipino pero permanent residents abroad po sila, student visa holders, at saka siyempre po mga foreign nationals who want to return to their countries.

For the period April 1 to 20 po, itong present month, ang overseas Filipino workers po na dumating ay nasa 16, 744. Iyon po namang umalis palabas na OFW, kaunti lang po ito based on data ng Bureau of Immigration, 851 pa lamang po doon sa buwan na ‘yun, itong April 1 to April 20.

Iyon naman pong mga non-OFWs na Filipinos po na dumating, marami po ---27,062. At ang umalis naman po during the same period ay 4,164 lamang.

Ngayon po, ang commercial flights ay nagpapatuloy pa rin po pero on a very, very limited schedule ang kanilang arrivals and departures.

Ang karamihan po sa mga airlines na ito ay kasama po ang Hong Kong Airlines, Cathay Pacific, EVA Air, All Nippon Airways, Royal Brunei, China Airlines, Qatar Airways, Korean Air, Asiana Air, Singapore Airlines, Japan Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Gulf Air, Malaysia Airlines, Etihad, Emirates, Jetstar, at Saudia.

Iyon pong… Marami pong nagkaroon na repatriation flights para po doon sa mga foreign workers natin na kailangang ibalik dito sa atin or gusto na pong bumalik sa atin. So marami rin po ‘yung bumalik na by way of repatriation.

Iyong sa mga foreign nationals naman po, ang arrivals po --- hindi lang po declassified kung anong nationality pero po for the same period, Mr. President, meron pong record ang Immigration na dumating na 914 foreigners during that period of April 1 to April 20.

That’s the report of the Bureau of Immigration, Mr. President. I don’t know if DFA or DOT would have something to add to this information.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Yes, Berna.

DOT SECRETARY BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT: Yes. Mr. President, well, foreigners as a general rule are not allowed because all issued visas were cancelled as of March 22 and all Visa Waiver Agreements were suspended as of March 22. Definitely no tourists are allowed in the country.

So those allowed as what Sec. Guevarra has mentioned are foreign spouses and children who are traveling with a Filipino national and foreign government and international organization officials and their dependents. Of course the OFWs. But tourists, zero.

PRESIDENT DUTERTE: Good evening my countrymen.

Nagpapasalamat ako sa inyo for heeding the warnings of government na mag-quarantine kayo para maprotektahan ninyo ‘yung sarili ninyo at ‘yung kapwa tao ninyo kung maglabas kayo at makahawa.

And also I’d like to thank --- my gratitude to the uniformed services natin dito. Air Force flying almost with non-stop delivering the medicines and medical kits required and for the Army for delivering also in company with the government workers ‘yung mga tulong na pera pati ‘yung mga pagkain.

Again, it is a sad thing to know that ‘yung mga sundalo ko pinagpapatay while even doing the most honorable task of accompanying the government workers delivering money and the food. I am so sad about this development but there will always be a time for reckoning.

There is no more peace talks to talk about. I am not and I will never be ready for any round of talks kasi simply the NPA, the Communist Party of the Philippines, has no respect either for their spoken words or in their deeds of killing soldiers who are on humanitarian missions.

Now kulang pa tayo, we are still in the process of --- magbibili pa tayo ng maraming protective --- personal protection kits for our frontliners at ating mga medical people.

At I am informed that this will be completed in due time. Ang utos ko ngayon is i-deliver ninyo ‘yung medicines kay General Galvez, Secretary Galvez, sa kanya. Huwag na sa city health because city health has no manpower to attend to all of these things. Ito naman kasi kay Galvez, he can distribute the burden to the different participating government agencies.

And for one, gusto kong madalian. So i-deliver ninyo ito if it’s intended for the provinces outside of Metro Manila. Iyong malayo, it’s being ferried by plane; ‘yung malapit lang, of course by land pero gusto ko na dumating sa madaling panahon.

And to this end, I have requested na ‘yung para sa mga malalayo na lugar i-deliver na lang ng Air Force doon sa TOG at kunin sa TOG ‘yung mga beneficiaries or recipient if they are near. But if it is intended for a place that’s too far away and not easily passable, then we can use the military helicopters. But with one condition, that on the ground there are troops that will secure the crew and the equipment itself. Mahal ‘yang helicopter ko at sayang. Let us not be reckless about this.

Ngayon, itong complaints na naghihintay sila, nagpipila sila sa FDA, naintindihan ko ‘yan. Ang sabi ko nga nandito man si Atty. Domingo, the head FDA, Doctor --- Doctor pala ito sige ako --- kanina pa ako sabi “Attorney”. Mukhang abogado ka kasi eh. [laughter] Kasi ‘yung mama mo abogado.

Iyong sabi ko we are not operating under normal battle conditions sabi ko. We are operating in a crisis. Kaya sabi ko for the FDA and ‘yung kay Boy, Secretary sa DOST, mag-doble sila ng tao. And the FDA pati ‘yung mga laboratories ng DOST, Boy, they must --- your offices must run 24 hours.

So magdagdag kayo ng maraming medtech o ‘yung mga naka-graduate na ng doktor naghihintay lang ng results or anybody of --- nandiyan sa health services. If you want to give your services, volunteer, I have authorized this both --- both this --- itong dalawang opisina FDA pati ‘yung DOST to employ as much as many that would be required para magmadalian and to enable the agencies to work day and night. Sabi ko kasi we are fighting a war here, a crisis.

So iyon ang gusto kong masabi sa inyo. And iyong hindi pa nakatanggap, let us know by a radio or what. Magreklamo kayo ng mga radio stations ninyo diyan or doon sa mayors ninyo, barangay captain then the mayors. Iyan ang ating --- configuration ng gobyerno natin. Governors, mayors, municipal mayors, city mayors, barangay captains. Iyan mag-report kayo diyan and it’s a matter of just using a cellphone --- lahat naman ng cellphone you can report to the governor or the governor will just ask Malacañan kung sino pa ba ang --- those who were left behind, sino pang hindi nabigyan, kasi pagbigyan namin lahat.

Itong sa transportation that would allow movement sa mga tao in areas under general community quarantine. Pero maghintay kayo sa final orders kasi pinaplantsa pa namin ito.

Iyong mga tindahan, ‘yung mga bazaars, mga malls --- big or small --- it behooves upon you to see to it that the workers are protected. Meaning to say that the sanitation of the place must be guaranteed and that the employees are provided with durable and workable masks. And aside I said from sanitizing the place every now and then --- when you asked us to open we agreed but there are the protocols to be followed. Not immaculately clean but just sanitize it for COVID not to thrive tapos you know endangering your employees.

Now to the PNP, marami ‘yang makita mo ngayon kasi kukulang nga ang sasakyan eh. But there are people who are forced to travel for a host of reason. One is nagkasakit, gustong pumunta ng ospital. One is wala talagang masakyan, tapos may babae, matanda, bata, o kaya babaeng naglalakad, for all you know she might really be a worker, a frontliner, or whatever, lalo na walang masakyan, the police must stop at pasakyan --- pasakayin ninyo itong mga babae na ito --- ah mga tao na ito at ihatid ninyo sa lugar nila.

Tutal kung hindi, kung malayo pa, ikarga ninyo --- bring her to the boundary of the next barangay where she lives at tumawag kayo ng pulis doon ipasalubong na lang and for that police there to complete the journey of the whatever. Lahat ‘yan mga matanda, lalo ng may mga sanggol dala, mga babae sa gabi naglalakad tapos madilim ganun, they must be provided with transportation and that is the transportation of government. Maski --- karamihan diyan pulis. Huwag kayong mag-atubili kasi ang gasolina mura.

Iyon lang man siguro --- wala naman akong ano. Malapit na, iyong iba naka-lockdown pa rin. Tayo, we might open partially --- construction workers and things like that. You wait for the… Lalabas na ho, lalabas na ‘yung modified --- modified ang ano natin quarantine.

So we will allow sectors of the society that is not --- hindi talaga nagdidikit-dikitan. Ang problema nito kung --- kaya modified muna eh. Kasi kung magsiksikan kayo diyan sa LRT na naman, wala ng katapusan ang problema natin. It will never end and it will bring us down and down.

I am happy to report that the Philippines has maintained its credit rating of BBB+. Hanggang ngayon, ‘yung iba nagbagsakan na and because… Alam mo bakit? Kasi naniwala kayo --- iyong iba kasi late nag-lockdown, ‘yung iba kung ano pa. Tayo sunod kaagad sa batas. Pagsabi gawain ‘to… Tapos ang mga trabahante ng gobyerno for the time na wala pang lockdown mahusay. They were really working.

And let us not forget government and itong mga Cabinet members, they’re hardworking, and the military and the police. Naaawa ako sa kanila. Kulang sa tulog, hindi sapat sa sahod pero that is how it is. Pumasok tayo diyan, magtiis tayo.

But what is really very telling there is that we are serving our fellow human beings.

Maraming salamat po.