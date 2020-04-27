Health workers in Philippines with COVID-19 rise to 1,245

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of healthcare workers in the Philippines who have contracted the coronavirus disease reached 1,245, the Department of Health said Monday.

Healthcare workers accounted for around 16% of the country’s confirmed infections, which stood at 7,777 on Monday.

Of the number, 471 are nurses, while 464 are doctors. Sixty-nine nursing assistants, 41 medical technologists, 25 radiologic technologists and 10 midwives have also been infected with COVID-19.

Twenty-one physicians and six nurses, meanwhile, succumbed to the severe respiratory illness. Those from the medical field accounted for around 5% of the nation’s fatalities.

Medical workers in the country are dealing with the surge in the numbers of COVID-19 patients, while also facing a lack of protective gear and the fear they could be virus carriers too.

Last week, the World Health Organization said the rate of infection among healthcare workers in the Philippines is higher than the two to three percent of medical workers infected in the region.

“It’s a bit worrisome,” Abdi Mahamud, WHO-Western Pacific Region COVID-19 incident manager, said as he described that the Philippines is “a bit of an outlier.”

The new virus has already infected over 2.98 million people worldwide, with 206,640 deaths.