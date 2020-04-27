Robredo: Enforce quarantine rules, but be more compassionate

MANILA, Philippines — Law enforcement officers enforcing quarantine rules should not use excessive force when apprehending alleged violators, Vice President Leni Robredo said Monday.

While she sees the need for strict implementation of quarantine measures to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Robredo said enforcement should not necessarily be violent.

"Meron din talagang matitigas ang ulo at tingin natin natin kailangan talaga na strikto ang enforcement pero sana ay di siya humantong sa karahasan," the vice president said in an interview on CNN Philippines.

(There are people who are hard-headed and I think there's a need for strict enforcement but I hope it would not lead to violence.)

He also said that law enforcers should exhibit compassion in going after quarantine violators.

"Iyong pag-aaresto kasi minsan, parang iyong effect nito mas grabe pa sa sinusubukan nating i-prevent. Halimbawa, may inaresto na maraming abala sa kanya kasi lumabas siya para maghanap ng gamot para sa may sakit na family member. Dapat mas maging compassionate, dapat may flexibility ‘yung lahat," Robredo said.

(Sometimes, the effect of apprehension is worse than the situation we’re trying to prevent. For example, there is a person who is arrested for going outside to buy medicine for his or her sick family member. They should be more compassionate, everyone should have flexibility.)

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly said he will declare martial law either to enforce quarantine rules or in response to alleged communist rebel raids on outreach and aid programs.

He has also acknowledged, however, that the lockdown of Luzon—a measure since adopted by local governments in the Visayas and Mindanao—is "a cruel action by the government" as he reminded authorities that people have to go out to find food and other necessities for their families.

"Whatever we do here, there has to be humanity in it. It's just a matter of enforcing the law," he said in an address aired on April 16.

Ragos shooting

The vice president’s comments came after Winston Ragos, a retired soldier, was fatally shot by a cop at a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City last week.

Police claimed that Ragos, who was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, was shot twice for allegedly attempted to pull out a gun from his bag but witnesses said he was unarmed. Ragos was buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Sunday.

The attempted warrantless arrest of a man over an alleged quarantine violation in Dasmariñas Village in Makati City again put PNP in the spotlight after resident Javier Parra’s house help allegedly failed to wear face mask while watering plants.

Video of the incident circulating online showed a cop as he attempted to take Javier Parra to the ground. A separate video released by police also showed Parra cursing the police officer, who was, at the time, calmly asking the village resident to settle the matter at the barangay hall.

United Nations human rights experts earlier said that drastic measures put in place to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases should not be used as excuse to resort to excessive use of force.

“Breaking a curfew or any restriction on freedom of movement cannot justify resorting to excessive use of force by the police; under no circumstances should it lead to the use of lethal force,” the UN experts said.

The new virus has already infected 7,777 individuals in the Philippines. Of the number, 932 have recovered, while 511 have died.