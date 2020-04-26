COVID-19 recoveries breach 800 as DOH records 285 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — Days after the lockdown of mainland Luzon was extended, the Department of Health Sunday documented 285 more cases of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the department’s tally from 7,294 to 7,579—a 3.9% increase.

With hundreds of cases still being recorded every day, Sunday afternoon's latest COVID-19 influx of 7 new deaths and 70 new recoveries brings the national totals for each to highs of 501 and 862 respectively.

These also bring the number of active cases in the country to 6,216.

On Saturday afternoon, the Health Department recorded 102 local cases, bringing the tally from 7,192 to 7,294 or a 1.4% increase.

As of this publishing, mainland Luzon is entering its sixth week of an enhanced community quarantine that is expected to go on until mid-May at the least.

In the meantime, the nation’s poorest continue to await aid promised by the national government.

'Parameters show poor grasp of healthcare'

In a statement issued on Sunday, healthcare group Coalition for People's Right to Health (CPRH) slammed the administration's factors in weighing the possible lifting of the enhanced community quarantine, saying these were not conclusive and did not reflect reality.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to extend the enhanced community quarantine in high-risk areas until May 15, while low-risk areas were placed under a relaxed general community quarantine.

Officials disclosed that the IATF used two criteria to classify cities according to risk levels, namely doubling time, or the rate at which cases increase, and critical care utilization, or the capacity and usage of intensive care for critical cases.

"Doubling time is a reliable measure for incidence of a pandemic; it relies on the reported number of NEW cases in order to statistically determine how fast cases multiply. Thus, it is imperative that testing with rtPCR be done to catch cases at the earliest possible time, whether they have symptoms or not," the statement read.

"But since not all regions have a testing center, samples are sent to other referral facilities, and thus the time between sample collection and its result is increased. The delay and inefficiency therefore make the computed doubling time unreliable without a system of mass testing and increased testing capacity."

CPRH also said that weighing critical care as a criterion would only indicate the number of severe patients and the facilities available to handle them rather than the actual risk levels in the area.

Instead, the healthcare advocates said, the government must continue moving towards mass testing, surveillance and contact tracing, protection of health workers and the increase of health capacity.

"As it stands, the Philippines only has 2.2 critical care beds per 100,000 people; a total of 2,335 beds that are unevenly distributed throughout its 17 regions, especially between public and private hospitals," they said.

"Other factors must be considered, as utilization may be falsely low due to poor accessibility and affordability."

The week in COVID-19 updates

Enhanced testing efforts are currently underway, as the country is now capable of conducting 4,500 tests a day, according to Health Undersecretary and spokesperson Rosette Vergeire.

Earlier this week, the killing of a former soldier who was later found to be suffering from post traumatic stress disorder at the hands of Quezon City police sparked outrage after the police narrative that the man was armed was disputed by his relatives.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles was also replaced as the spokesperson for the Inter-agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, with the newly-appointed presidential spokesman Harry Roque now tasked with giving task force updates.

In a public address aired Friday morning, Duterte said he is notifying the military and the police that he “might declare martial law,” citing reported attacks by communist rebels against soldiers escorting aid distribution.

The United Nations has warned that millions could die in the global pandemic if collective action was not taken, while the World Health Organization earlier this week said that COVID-19's onslaught was far from over.

There are, as of this writing, 2,920,914 cases of the new pathogen recorded worldwide, amounting to 203,269 deaths.

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).

