China shares COVID-19 lessons with Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — As the Philippines starts to shift to a new normal by relaxing its quarantine protocols, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian shared some lessons learned from Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in China.

Interviewed during the Cabinet report hosted by Communications Secretary Martin Andanar, Huang cautioned against possible importation of infections coming from other areas to prevent what may be seen as a recurrence of COVID-19.

Huang noted that Wuhan reopened to the public on April 8 after almost two months of total lockdown.

“You know that people’s lives are back to normal. But we have to do it in a gradual way, including the resumption of work and reopening our schools. We have to make sure that everything will be done in an orderly way,” Huang said in the interview aired over state-run Radyo Pilipinas late Friday night.

“Although there were very few additional new confirmed cases in Hubei province and in Wuhan, there is still a risk of that kind of imported infections and also some kind of asymptomatic infections,” Huang added.

According to Huang, places that return to normalcy should ensure that strict social distancing is maintained, especially in public places.

“There are two new major challenges ahead of us, so we have to take cautious approach to resume the work and also reopen the schools and other public places. And that social distancing still be practiced in this part of the country… to minimize any possible risk,” he said.

“Obviously, social distancing is the key word in our combat against COVID-19, especially for personal behavior,” Huang added.

Huang said China has passed the “dark” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic but it does not mean that the government would let its guard down.

“Yes, I think that in China, the darkest moment seems to have passed,” Huang said.

In the past few weeks, Huang noted that there are still a few local confirmed cases so there is a need to “break” the transmission of the virus.

“In our fight against (the) epidemic there are a few things we think that are very important to break the transmissions of COVID-19,” he said.

Huang noted that the Philippine government has implemented timely measures to address the COVID-19 problem, from lockdown to testing, and increasing the country’s healthcare capacity.

“One is the lockdown measures, as have been taken by your government. The lockdown measure has been very vital containing the spread of the coronavirus,” he said.

“Second is the massive testing. We have conducted massive testing to make sure that all people of confirmed cases and all those with symptoms be tested. And those confirmed ones be hospitalized,” Huang added.

He also reported that the 12 Chinese medical experts who recently reviewed the Philippines’ strategy have expressed their views that the Philippine government has taken “positive, proactive and effective measures to combat COVID-19.”

The experts also made several recommendations on how the country can strengthen its fight against the virus, such as making the best use of the community isolation facilities.

In a report, the Department of Health (DOH) said the Chinese team had recommended that community isolation facilities “be maximized.”

They advised against home quarantine for mild and asymptomatic confirmed COVID-19 patients. Instead, patients should go to quarantine facilities.

“Early isolation should be strictly enforced to all contacts (of) a positive case, even those without symptoms,” the DOH noted. This means the isolation of the entire residence and of people within shared spaces.

The experts have proposed that early testing of all contacts of COVID-19 confirmed cases should be done, “if with resources.”?They also underscored that the quarantine facilities of the local government units (LGUs) should “be capacitated” in terms of number of beds, personnel and other supplies.

The DOH added that the team recommended that LGUs “should ensure monitoring of people in home quarantine” or those who are “asymptomatic exposed cases and COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital” because of risk of recurrence of the illness.– With Sheila Crisostomo