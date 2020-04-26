COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said he has ordered the formation of a top-level study group to draw up action plans to prepare for the GCQ that will be implemented over areas identified by the interagency task force.
The STAR/Felicer Santos, file
PNP plans strategy for GCQ checkpoints
Romina Cabrera (The Philippine Star) - April 26, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has formed an internal group to plan police operations in the implementation of the general community quarantine (GCQ) by the end of the month in moderate risk areas for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said he has ordered the formation of a top-level study group to draw up action plans to prepare for the GCQ that will be implemented over areas identified by the interagency task force.

Lt. Gen. Cesar Binag, the newly assigned PNP Chief of Directorial Staff, will head the study group that would craft new memorandum circulars on the GCQ and the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) over Metro Manila and other high risk regions and provinces.

“In the succeeding days onward the extension of ECQ until May 15th, we can expect better and seamless cohesion among operations of PNP frontline and back-end support units toward the accomplishment of the mission given by the national government,” he said in a statement.

Gamboa said the 200,000-strong police force supports the initiatives of the government.

It voiced support to place certain areas “under the imposition of direct military control along with law enforcers,” a warning issued by President Duterte to communist rebels.

The PNP said it is ready to support and coordinate with the government in providing assistance in the delivery of aid and cash for marginalized sectors despite the threat of communist New People’s Army rebels.

Meanwhile, the PNP has recorded more arrests following the stricter enforcement of quarantine protocols nationwide. Data from the Joint Task Force COVID Shield showed that arrests previously had a daily average of 25 percent for quarantine violators, but it has now gone up to 73.79 percent.

Police are now arresting and filing charges against quarantine and curfew violators instead of just warning offenders.

Over 1,000 alleged violators were arrested last Thursday and Friday, according to the JTF.

“The increase in the number of violators arrested can be attributed to our zero tolerance policy, meaning not a single violator was warned on April 24. They were either arrested or fined,” Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said.

Still, Eleazar said the number of violators is actually on a downtrend as the number of curfew violators on April 24 was the lowest recorded since March 17.

On another matter, Eleazar clarified that a supposed shooting incident caught on video and now circulating on social media is actually a simulation exercise.

Eleazar said the video was recorded during the exercise in Sipocot, Camarines Sur.

