Senate to draft rules on teleconference sessions

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the extension of the lockdown or enhanced community quarantine until May 15, the Senate will resume session on May 4 to discuss amending rules to allow lawmakers to conduct teleconference-type sessions to abide with the social distancing policy of the government amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said yesterday that the Senate has two important resolutions to discuss, including the move to amend Rule 11, Section 22 and Rule 14 Section 21 to allow holding sessions through teleconference or other reliable forms of electronic means.

He said the senators should hold session to pass legislation to help the government address the COVID-19 crisis.

Zubiri said another resolution included in the May 4 agenda is the move to honor late former senator Heherson Alvarez who died last April 20, after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Zubiri told radio station dwIZ the senators must attend the opening of session to establish a quorum.

Zubiri along with Sens. Sherwin Gatchalian, Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, Richard Gordon, Cynthia Villar, Pia Cayetano, Panfilo Lacson and Imee Marcos gave their commitments to Senate President Vicente Sotto III to attend the opening session.

He said Angara and Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III have been infected with COVID-19, though they have already recovered.

Zubiri said Sotto, Gordon and Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon are all senior citizens who are in the age bracket susceptible to COVID-19 infection.

He and the other senators are supportive of the decision of President Duterte to extend the enhanced community quarantine from April 30 to May 15 as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.