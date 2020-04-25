COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
A relative lights a candle on Thursday midnight where retired Cpl. Winston Ragos was shot after a short stand off with police manning a checkpoint at Barangay Pasong Putik in Quezon City. Police MSgt. Daniel Florendo Jr., the police who shot Ragos, is now facing a criminal and administrative probe over the incident.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Ragos conferred military honors ahead of Sunday burial at Libingan ng mga Bayani
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 25, 2020 - 11:06am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Army on Saturday said that the body of late retired soldier Winston Ragos, who was shot and killed Tuesday by a Quezon City policeman, has arrived at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig.

RELATED: Quezon City cop shoots 'mentally challenged' quarantine violator

The 34-year-old army veteran received military honors today ahead of his hero’s burial set tomorrow noon.

In coordination with the victim's family, the Army is in charge of funeral arrangements and will shoulder all burial costs as well as other assistance needed by the family.

“The Philippine Army honors Ragos for his service and sacrifice that defines us as an Army,” Army chief Lieutenant General Gilbert Gapay said in a Saturday release.

“We condole with the family of the late Cpl Ragos, he has suffered enough from the challenges of PTSD caused by the invisible wounds of war. Our priority right now is to take care of his family ensuring they have all the resources they need during this critical time.”

The Army, through Gapay, sought assistance Friday from the National Bureau of Investigation in conducting an impartial investigation on the Ragos case involving Quezon City policemen due to "apparent conflicting claims of police operatives involved, witness accounts, and materials available from open sources."

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin has since said that the case is already being investigated by the agency's Death Investigation Division.

RELATED: Army asks NBI to probe ex-soldier shooting over alleged 'prejudgement' by police

