Curfew violators in Manila's Sampaloc District
COVID-19 recoveries in Philippines approach 800 as infection total jumps to 7,294
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 25, 2020 - 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Saturday announced 102 new local cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), raising the official infection count to 7,294 from the previous tally of 7,192.

The local COVID-19 death toll is at 494 after the Health department confirmed 17 new fatalities.

Meanwhile, 30 new survivors were announced. The total recovery count now stands at 792.

Over 2.62 million cases of COVID-19 including almost 182,000 deaths have been recorded globally by the World Health Organization in its latest situation report.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to maintain the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila as well as Central Luzon, Calabarzon, provinces of Pangasinan, Benguet, Albay, and the islands of Mindoro and Catanduanes until May 15.

With effective medical treatments still far away, United Nation Secretary General Antonio Guterres said defeating the pandemic will require global organizations and world leaders joining forces with the private sector to develop and distribute a novel coronavirus vaccine. — with report from Agence France-Presse

