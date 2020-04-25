COVID experience may jump-start ‘balik probinsiya’

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go said the whole government should learn from the experiences encountered during the coronavirus crisis in order to provide long-term solutions that would put a stop to the current public health emergency and avoid the further spread of such diseases in the future.

“While we continue the fight versus COVID-19, we’re already preparing for the ‘new normal’. Let’s correct our mistakes to be more prepared for whatever crisis,” Go said in Filipino before the weekend.

He reiterated his appeal for the government to prepare for the implementation of a “Balik Probinsiya” program at the right time, as determined by health experts, when the spread of COVID-19 is under control or when “we have already flattened the curve.”

The senator, who like President Duterte is from Davao, said this move will mitigate and resolve long-standing issues in urban areas, especially Metro Manila, that accelerate the spread of diseases due to highly dense communities resulting in faster rate of transmission, poor sanitation, overburdened healthcare facilities and inefficiencies in the delivery of services.

With the proposed Balik Probinsya program, Go noted that the government can facilitate the decongestion of the metropolis, which will eventually help solve perennial issues of overpopulation, heavy traffic, pollution, as well as prepare for future possible disease outbreaks, other crises and natural disasters.

He also said the proposal will reunite families that have been separated for a long time due to jobs that require employees to relocate to business districts. According to Go, bringing families back together in one location can make it easier for the government to implement social amelioration programs, considering family units will be located in the same local jurisdictions.

Emphasizing the hardships being experienced by workers forced to be located far from their loved ones, Go said once this proposal becomes a national priority, its implementation will result in a more efficient delivery of public goods and services that can benefit all regions and lead to equitable development throughout the country.

“We’ve learned many things from this crisis, like the clustering of people in cities. Let’s now act on this and not wait for the problem to worsen,” he stressed.

As soon as the enhanced community quarantine is lifted and travel is gradually normalized, Go said the government must be ready to provide the public with the means and incentives to go back to the provinces for good.

Go also appealed to businesses and investors to support the proposal by building factories and providing livelihood opportunities in the provinces, which in turn will lead to rural development.