COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
While we continue the fight versus COVID-19, we’re already preparing for the ‘new normal’. Let’s correct our mistakes to be more prepared for whatever crisis,” Go said in Filipino before the weekend.
Geremy Pintolo/ File
COVID experience may jump-start ‘balik probinsiya’
(The Philippine Star) - April 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Bong Go said the whole government should learn from the experiences encountered during the coronavirus crisis in order to provide long-term solutions that would put a stop to the current public health emergency and avoid the further spread of such diseases in the future.

“While we continue the fight versus COVID-19, we’re already preparing for the ‘new normal’. Let’s correct our mistakes to be more prepared for whatever crisis,” Go said in Filipino before the weekend.

He reiterated his appeal for the government to prepare for the implementation of a “Balik Probinsiya” program at the right time, as determined by health experts, when the spread of COVID-19 is under control or when “we have already flattened the curve.”

The senator, who like President Duterte is from Davao, said this move will mitigate and resolve long-standing issues in urban areas, especially Metro Manila, that accelerate the spread of diseases due to highly dense communities resulting in faster rate of transmission, poor sanitation, overburdened healthcare facilities and inefficiencies in the delivery of services.

With the proposed Balik Probinsya program, Go noted that the government can facilitate the decongestion of the metropolis, which will eventually help solve perennial issues of overpopulation, heavy traffic, pollution, as well as prepare for future possible disease outbreaks, other crises and natural disasters.

He also said the proposal will reunite families that have been separated for a long time due to jobs that require employees to relocate to business districts. According to Go, bringing families back together in one location can make it easier for the government to implement social amelioration programs, considering family units will be located in the same local jurisdictions.

Emphasizing the hardships being experienced by workers forced to be located far from their loved ones, Go said once this proposal becomes a national priority, its implementation will result in a more efficient delivery of public goods and services that can benefit all regions and lead to equitable development throughout the country.

“We’ve learned many things from this crisis, like the clustering of people in cities. Let’s now act on this and not wait for the problem to worsen,” he stressed.

As soon as the enhanced community quarantine is lifted and travel is gradually normalized, Go said the government must be ready to provide the public with the means and incentives to go back to the provinces for good.

Go also appealed to businesses and investors to support the proposal by building factories and providing livelihood opportunities in the provinces, which in turn will lead to rural development.

CHRISTOPHER BONG GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Nograles out, Roque in as IATF spokesman
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles has been eased out as spokesman of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 cases exceed 7,000 as gov't extends lockdown in Metro Manila, other 'high-risk' areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
(Update 1, 5:44 p.m.) To date, 7,192 people have contracted the virus that causes coronavirus disease with the addition...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila, Calabarzon among areas to remain in enhanced quarantine until May 15
17 hours ago
(2nd update) The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases recommended a second extension...
Headlines
fbfb
General community quarantine to be implemented in moderate, low-risk areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
(Update 2, 10:23 a.m.) The general community quarantine will start on May 1.
Headlines
fbfb
DepEd to present school opening recommendation to COVID-19 task force in May
14 hours ago
(Update 1, 1:37 p.m.) The Department of Education will present its recommendation on the opening of the next school year...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
ECQ in Metro until May 15
By Christina Mendez | 2 hours ago
Metro Manila and several other regions in Luzon and the Visayas deemed “high risk” for coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
‘No decision yet on school opening date’
By Janvic Mateo | 2 hours ago
There is no final decision yet on when schools would reopen in the country, officials clarified yesterday following the announcement...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Highlights: Enhanced community quarantine extended until May 15
2 hours ago
Metro Manila, Quezon, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DTI chief wants businesses to prepare health protocols
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said best hygiene and health measures practiced among leading export companies should be the...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Duterte warns of martial law if ‘lawlessness’ of NPA persists
By Christina Mendez | 2 hours ago
President Duterte threatened yesterday to exercise his powers under the Constitution and declare martial law to suppress lawlessness...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with