DILG: Local chief execs can't declare ECQ sans IATF approval

MANILA, Philippines — Local chief executives cannot place their areas under lockdowns without the approval of the government’s coronavirus task force, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Friday.

Local government units must seek the approval of the Interagency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease before they could declare enhanced community quarantine in their municipalities, cities or provinces.

“Ngayon po hindi na pupuwede mag-unilateral declaration ang isang local chief executive na ilalagay niya ang isang probinsya sa ECQ,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said.

(Now, a local chief executive can no longer make a unilateral decision to put a province under ECQ.)

Año said that declarations of lockdowns sans the approval of IATF will make their respective jurisdictions not qualified to receive financial aid from the national government.

This comes after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the extension of enhanced community quarantine in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila as well as the provinces of Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Albay, Catanduanes and the island of Mindoro until May 15 to further arrest the spread of the virus.

Other high-risk areas which may be covered by the extended lockdown are the provinces of Benguet, Pangasinan, Tarlac and Zambales but will be re-evaluated by the end of the month. The situations in Antique, Iloilo, Aklan, Capiz, Cebu, Cebu City, Davao Del Norte and Davao City will be subject for rechecking.

Meanwhile, the areas identified as “moderate and low risk” will be under general community quarantine beginning May 1.

Mayors and governors were previously allowed to declare lockdowns in their localities.

The novel coronavirus has already infected 6,981 people in the country. Of the number, 722 have recovered, while 462 have died.