Former Army Private First Class Winston Ragos, 34, was shot dead by M/Sgt. Daniel Florendo Jr. following a standoff in Barangay Pasong Putik.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Homicide complaint filed against cop who shot ex-soldier Ragos
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2020 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:59 p.m.) — Police have filed a homicide complaint against MSgt. Daniel Florendo who fatally shot former soldier Winston Ragos for supposedly violating quarantine guidelines.

News5 reported that Florendo will undergo electronic-inquest on the complaint filed by the Quezon City Police District.

A copy of the complaint has yet to be made public as of this story’s posting.

QCPD previously said in a statement that the Ragos, former Army Private First Class, accosted the cops manning a quarantine checkpoint and they “later learned” he was carrying a loaded revolver in his bag.

Florendo then drew his firearm and “cautiously approached Ragos.”

But the cops said Ragos “attempted to pull out his handgun” instead of following police orders to yield, which prompted Florendo to “disable” Ragos. The cop shot him twice.

The Philippine National Police and Philippine Army conducted a probe into the incident.

Prosecution to determine whether Ragos is deemed ‘armed’

Police General Archie Gamboa previously said in an interview with ABS-CBN News Channel: “When you are confronted with a person armed with a pistol, its equivalent is also a pistol.”

Ragos’ family denied that he was carrying a gun and noted that the former soldier is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, refused to comment whether Ragos is “considered armed” if it was believed that he was carrying a gun. “We will defer to the ruling that the prosecutor will issue the case,” he told Philstar.com in a text message.

He was quoted in a GMA Online news report as saying that the incident between Florendo and Ragos “may fall” under the assaultative category.

Assultative category has three sub-categories in possible body harm where the person is unarmed but resisting; bodily harm where the person is armed and “poses a serious threat” to police; and serious bodily harm/death where the armed person or group has attacked the police using lethal weapons.

It said that firearms and non lethal weapons should not be drawn in a situation deemed assaultative, possible bodily harm, but if situation escalates, “a cop may approach with caution with his/her hand positioned and ready to draw the service firearm.”

If a person is armed, “the police officer may assume a combat ready position with his/her hand over service firearm; or draw the firearm and point he muzzle to the ground.”

Videos of the shooting show Ragos, who initially had his back to the police and his arms raised horizontally, being confronted by five men in police uniforms.
Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo, QCPD Director, also said that the shooting of Ragos was a “judgment call.” — with report from News5

