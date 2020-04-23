COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat hopes to create an army of “food tourism ambassadors” and inspire more chefs to promote Filipino food abroad, during her welcome remarks at the DOT X WOFEX (World Food Expo) University Fun Food Talks held at The Tent at Enderun Colleges in Taguig City on Thursday (Nov. 21, 2019).
Philippine News Agency/Gil Calinga
Tourism chief’s son among stranded in Palawan
(Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 10:17pm

MANILA, Philippines— Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat’s son is among the domestic travelers stranded in Palawan amid the enhanced community quarantine.

Puyat’s son Vito works as an environment associate in El Nido.

“Though the DOT assists stranded foreign tourists. My own son is stranded in Palawan,”  she said in Filipino in a GMA news report on Wednesday.

The DOT chief said she can’t help her son travel to Manila because the local government units follow their own lockdown rules.

“So my son and I just talked and decided for him to stay there in Palawan,” she added.

In a phone interview with Philstar.com, Puyat confirmed the reports. She said she just advised her son to follow social distancing.

Currently, they are communicating via video calls.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,628 domestic travelers have been stranded in the country.

Puyat said although there are no tourist arrivals during the enhanced community quarantine period in Luzon, the DOT has been busy assisting stranded passengers and repatriated overseas Filipinos.

After more than 30 days of the COVID-19 quarantine, the DOT has served a total of 24,336 nationals “directly and indirectly.”

The DOT-National Capital Region, led by Director Woodrow Maquiling, Jr., has assisted some 13,694 tourists, mostly foreigners, and 9,614 overseas Filipino workers who transited through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport International Terminals since the community quarantine was implemented last March 16.

It added that “as of April 19, the DOT-NCR has assisted a total of 55 sweeper flights from other domestic gateways, 20 repatriation flights mounted by foreign governments, helped re-book flights of over 466 stranded passengers, facilitated temporary shelter of over 2,402 travelers, and transported 1,033 travelers, whose flight and travel arrangements were disrupted by preventive measures to impede the spread of the COVID-19 disease.”

At least 22 foreign embassies also coordinated with DOT-NCR, which is working with regional counterparts and the national government in mounting repatriation flights across the country. —Rosette Adel

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
What Luzon quarantine could look like after April 30, according to UP experts
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
Here’s what researchers from the University of the Philippines have recommended to give you an idea of what the coming...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED hits proposal to suspend classes until December
By Janvic Mateo | 22 hours ago
It is irresponsible at this point to recommend a nationwide suspension of classes until December due to the coronavirus disease,...
Headlines
fbfb
Actual COVID-19 cases in the Philippines around 9,000 — experts
By Ratziel San Juan | 12 hours ago
In a policy report released Wednesday night, UP experts said that "there could as many 9,000 people" carrying the virus that...
Headlines
fbfb
QC cop who killed ex-soldier 'followed instruction' — PNP chief
By Franco Luna | 9 hours ago
The chief of the national police defended the actions of a Quezon City cop involved in the killing of a former soldier on...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese Embassy slams Hontiveros' call for Beijing to shoulder Philippines' virus costs
11 hours ago
(Update 1, 12:03 p.m.) Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said China owes the country some P200 billion as a compensation for...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
46 minutes ago
Agencies told to draft guidelines on possible resumption of mass transport
By Alexis Romero | 46 minutes ago
"So it will be a new norm. You may no longer have a seatmate in buses. No one will stand in buses and even in queues, there...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOH launches KIRA, the KontraCOVID chatbot
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
KIRA is accessible through the DOH Facebook page, the agency’s Viber community and kontracovid.ph.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Palace 'hopeful' China will keep promise of no further reclamation in West Philippine Sea
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"The promise of China that we are hoping they will fulfill is that there will be no new reclamation done because the problem...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
2019 Bar exam results to be released online on April 29
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Unlike release of passers list in recent years, the names of the successful Bar takers will only be uploaded in the SC website...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
All IDs issued by COVID-19 task force should be honored — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
While the government is implementing the RapidPass System, checkpoint personnel should honor the identification cards issued...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with