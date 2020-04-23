Tourism chief’s son among stranded in Palawan

MANILA, Philippines— Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat’s son is among the domestic travelers stranded in Palawan amid the enhanced community quarantine.

Puyat’s son Vito works as an environment associate in El Nido.

“Though the DOT assists stranded foreign tourists. My own son is stranded in Palawan,” she said in Filipino in a GMA news report on Wednesday.

The DOT chief said she can’t help her son travel to Manila because the local government units follow their own lockdown rules.

“So my son and I just talked and decided for him to stay there in Palawan,” she added.

In a phone interview with Philstar.com, Puyat confirmed the reports. She said she just advised her son to follow social distancing.

Currently, they are communicating via video calls.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,628 domestic travelers have been stranded in the country.

Puyat said although there are no tourist arrivals during the enhanced community quarantine period in Luzon, the DOT has been busy assisting stranded passengers and repatriated overseas Filipinos.

After more than 30 days of the COVID-19 quarantine, the DOT has served a total of 24,336 nationals “directly and indirectly.”

The DOT-National Capital Region, led by Director Woodrow Maquiling, Jr., has assisted some 13,694 tourists, mostly foreigners, and 9,614 overseas Filipino workers who transited through the Ninoy Aquino International Airport International Terminals since the community quarantine was implemented last March 16.

It added that “as of April 19, the DOT-NCR has assisted a total of 55 sweeper flights from other domestic gateways, 20 repatriation flights mounted by foreign governments, helped re-book flights of over 466 stranded passengers, facilitated temporary shelter of over 2,402 travelers, and transported 1,033 travelers, whose flight and travel arrangements were disrupted by preventive measures to impede the spread of the COVID-19 disease.”

At least 22 foreign embassies also coordinated with DOT-NCR, which is working with regional counterparts and the national government in mounting repatriation flights across the country. —Rosette Adel