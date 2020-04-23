COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Photo shows a nurse riding a bicycle on her way to work.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Agencies told to draft guidelines on possible resumption of mass transport
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 9:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government's task force on the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has ordered agencies to propose guidelines on the possible resumption of public transportation in case the enhanced community quarantine is relaxed in some areas.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the transportation, interior, tourism and health departments and the quarantine bureau would study and recommend protocols for air, land and sea travel subject to existing measures on social distancing and isolation.

"So it will be a new norm. You may no longer have a seatmate in buses. No one will stand in buses and even in queues, there should be social distancing. But the President will still decide on this," Roque said.

Public transportation has been suspended since March 17 because of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, one of the stringent government measures intended to contain COVID-19. The quarantine has sidelined thousands of transport workers and has forced them to rely on government dole-outs for their basic needs.

The government has unveiled a P200-billion aid package for transport workers, low-income households and other sectors affected by the quarantine, which was supposed to end last April 13 but was extended until April 30.

Officials have said the lockdown may be relaxed in some areas with a low number of COVID-19 cases and with a health capacity that can adequately handle future infections.

On Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said his agency was studying the possibility of resuming the operations of buses and trains but only at 30-percent capacity to prevent the spread of the disease.

Roque said Duterte has yet to decide on the proposal. He clarified that the easing in public transportation would not be applied to areas that would remain under enhanced community quarantine after April 30.

"If the health sector has no capacity yet to provide medical assistance...you will remain under ECQ (enhanced community quarantine). If you are still under ECQ, we can't talk about modification as far as transportation and what have you is concerned," the Palace spokesman said. 

