DOH launches KIRA, the KontraCOVID chatbot
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 6:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday launched an automated chatbot that will answer the public’s queries about the novel coronavirus.

Dubbed as the “friendly” KontraCOVID bot, KIRA (Knowledge Informs Responsible Action) can help the public assess if they are at risk of contracting COVID-19 and answer questions about COVID-19 and quarantine guidelines.

KIRA is accessible through the DOH Facebook page, the agency’s Viber community and kontracovid.ph—a web-based triage system that allows users to ask about their symptoms and exposure and receive appropriate advice about their preliminary classification.

“We are expecting that this initiative will lessen the spread of fake news and will serve as a source of reliable and verified information that can be accessed by everyone,” DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said Thursday.

Vergeire said the agency is coordinating with telecommunication companies to allow the chatbot's free data access on all platforms.

 

 

The University of the Philippines COVID-19 Pandemic Response Team earlier launched a chatbot called Yani. Yani will link users to psychologists and psychosocial support specialists and help users find hospitals near them.

The new coronavirus has already infected 6,981 people in the Philippines, with Metro Manila accounting to around 67% of the country’s total cases. A total of 722 have recovered from the illness, while 462 have died.

