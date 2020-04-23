All IDs issued by COVID-19 task force should be honored — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — While the government is implementing the RapidPass System, checkpoint personnel should honor the identification cards (IDs) issued previously by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Malacañang said Thursday.

The RapidPass System seeks to fast-track the movement of frontliners, including health workers and uniformed personnel, and priority vehicles at checkpoints. Under the system, which is already operational in Metro Manila, those who are exempted from quarantine restriction just have to flash their unique CR codes to reduce physical contact.

There have been questions on whether IATF-issued IDs are still valid given that the government has adopted the RapidPass System.

"The Inter-agency Task Force wants to clarify that all RapidPass System shall be applied prospectively. That means, all IDs issued by the IATF will continue to be honored," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Thursday.

Roque said the enrollment of the RapidPass ID shall be voluntary and shall cover qualified private sector, entities or person.

"All checkpoints should not hamper the movement of cargo vehicles, as well as vehicles used by public utility companies, business process outsourcing companies, and export-oriented establishments even if they do not have a RapidPass," the Palace spokesman said.

Roque said all government vehicles are also exempted from the strict home quarantine requirement in Luzon.