COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Jan. 25, 2018 photo, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque speaks at a press briefing at the International Media Center in New Delhi, India.
PPD/Yancy Lim
All IDs issued by COVID-19 task force should be honored — Palace
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 5:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — While the government is implementing the RapidPass System, checkpoint personnel should honor the identification cards (IDs) issued previously by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, Malacañang said Thursday.

The RapidPass System seeks to fast-track the movement of frontliners, including health workers and uniformed personnel, and priority vehicles at checkpoints. Under the system, which is already operational in Metro Manila, those who are exempted from quarantine restriction just have to flash their unique CR codes to reduce physical contact.  

There have been questions on whether IATF-issued IDs are still valid given that the government has adopted the RapidPass System.

"The Inter-agency Task Force wants to clarify that all RapidPass System shall be applied prospectively. That means, all IDs issued by the IATF will continue to be honored," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Thursday.  

Roque said the enrollment of the RapidPass ID shall be voluntary and shall cover qualified private sector, entities or person.

"All checkpoints should not hamper the movement of cargo vehicles, as well as vehicles used by public utility companies, business process outsourcing companies, and export-oriented establishments even if they do not have a RapidPass," the Palace spokesman said.

Roque said all government vehicles are also exempted from the strict home quarantine requirement in Luzon.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Actual COVID-19 cases in the Philippines around 9,000 — experts
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
In a policy report released Wednesday night, UP experts said that "there could as many 9,000 people" carrying the virus that...
Headlines
fbfb
CHED hits proposal to suspend classes until December
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
It is irresponsible at this point to recommend a nationwide suspension of classes until December due to the coronavirus disease,...
Headlines
fbfb
What Luzon could look like after April 30, according to UP experts
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Here’s what researchers from the University of the Philippines have recommended to give you an idea of what the coming...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese Embassy slams Hontiveros' call for Beijing to shoulder Philippines' virus costs
8 hours ago
(Update 1, 12:03 p.m.) Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said China owes the country some P200 billion as a compensation for...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippine Army probes police shooting of ex-soldier Ragos
8 hours ago
Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay, Philippine Army commanding general, “ordered an investigation to be conducted by the Army Judge...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
2019 Bar exam results to be released online on April 29
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Unlike release of passers list in recent years, the names of the successful Bar takers will only be uploaded in the SC website...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
All IDs issued by COVID-19 task force should be honored — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
While the government is implementing the RapidPass System, checkpoint personnel should honor the identification cards issued...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Gov't repression of rights a common ASEAN trend amid pandemic — think tank
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"Most of the countries are issuing emergency decrees and not providing solutions for people living in poverty, and this increases...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
IATF seeks protocols for management and surveillance of repatriated OFWs
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
More than 16,000 OFWs have been repatriated, majority of them seafarers.
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
First COVID-19 case recorded in Bilibid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
One inmate in the overcrowded New Bilibid Prison tested positive on the novel coronavirus, the Bureau of Corrections said...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with