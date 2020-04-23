COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
In this April 10, 2018 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte and People’s Republic of China President Xi Jinping pose for a photo following a successful bilateral meeting at the Boao State Guesthouse.
Ace Morandante/Presidential Photo, File
Palace 'hopeful' China will keep promise of no further reclamation in West Philippine Sea
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 6:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Asked about the chief executive's response to Chinese structures in the West Philippine Sea, Malacañang said Thursday that it hopes the regional giant that it recently described as our "BFF" will cease any further reclamation activities in the country's waters.

In a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that China had promised the Philippines that it will not conduct new reclamation activities in the West Philippine Sea, the portion of the South China Sea within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone.

READ: With world busy fighting coronavirus, China quietly builds installations on Philippine-claimed reefs

"The promise of China that we are hoping they will fulfill is that there will be no new reclamation done because the problem should not worsen when it comes to reclamation," Roque said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

China has been actively donating supplies and technical expertise to aid the Philippines in its fight against the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). 

On another front, though, Chinese state media has long reported that the country was building research facilities in Philippine-claimed territories that Beijing asserts historical claim over. 

READ: Duterte ready to 'ignore' arbitral ruling for joint exploration with China

Roque clarified that China's promise does not cover building structures on already reclaimed islands.

"As to whether or not there will be specific structures built on the reclaimed property, that's not actually part of what China said in their promise, but at any rate, if there is a need to file other protests, we will do so," he added.

This came after the Department of Foreign Affairs said it filed two diplomatic protests at the Chinese Embassy in Manila for "the pointing of a radar gun at a Philippine Navy ship in [Philippine] waters" and "declaring parts of Philippine territory as part of Hainan province."

READ: Locsin: Diplomatic protests sent to China over violations of int'l law, Philippine sovereignty

READ: Chinese Embassy slams Hontiveros' call for Beijing to shoulder Philippines' virus costs

The Palace said last week that it hopes China will prioritize the Philippines should it discover a cure for the virus, owing to the two countries' status as "BFFs" or "Best Friends Forever".

Since early in his presidency, President Rodrigo Duterte has not been shy about his fondness for Beijing and for Chinese President Xi Jinping. 

The president's office has pnot previously commented on China-built structures in Philippine waters since they were first reported in late March. 

READ: Duterte: I love Xi Jinping 

During his public addresses during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, Duterte often thanks Beijing and heap praises on Xi for assistance to the Philippines and for China's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which started in Wuhan in Hubei province.

