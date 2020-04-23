CHR probes killing of retired soldier in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights launched an investigation into the killing of a retired military personnel by police enforcing quarantine rules.

Private First Class Winston Ragos, who allegedly violated quarantine guidelines, was shot dead by a cop in Quezon City on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to pull out a gun from his bag.

The Philippine National Police earlier said it will launch a probe against Police Master Sergeant Daniel Florendo Jr.—the cop who shot Ragos twice—but insisted the officer was under threat by the 34-year-old Army veteran and was prompted to shoot him.

“When you are confronted with a person armed with a pistol, its equivalent is also a pistol,” PNP chief General Archie Gamboa said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.

In a statement Thursday, CHR stressed that law enforcement personnel must always be respectful of human rights even in the face of national health emergency.

“We recognize that law enforcement officials are important in the protection of life, liberty, property and the security of person—guaranteed rights as outlined in Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in our 1987 Constitution. But there are also guidelines set on the use of force that law enforcers must strictly observe,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline De Guia said.

Non-violent means must be exhausted

The Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials states that “law enforcement officials, in carrying out their duty, shall as far as possible, apply non-violent means before resorting to the use of force and firearms."

The same principles also outline that if the use of force and firearms cannot be avoided, then authorities must practice restraint and act in proportion to the seriousness of offense, mindful of minimizing damage and injury with respect to the preservation of human life.

The PNP operational procedures also prohibit the excessive use of force during operations. According to the manual, during confrontation with an armed offender, “only such necessary and reasonable force should be applied as would be sufficient to overcome the resistance put up by the offender; subdue the clear and imminent danger posed by him; or justice the force or act under the principles of self-defense, defense of relative or defense of stranger.”

Police officers can also be heard saying in a video circulating online that they did not care whether Ragos was armed or not, while witnesses at the scene can be heard pleading with the cops.

The video also showed that Ragos had his backed turned from the cops when the second shot was fired.

CNN Philippines also reported that a witness said that Ragos did not have a gun in his bag.

Rights watchdog Karapatan said President Rodrigo Duterte’s “shoot them dead” orders and threats of a martial law-like takeover embolden the military and police to kill.

“Breaking a curfew or any restriction on freedom of movement cannot justify resorting to excessive use of force by the police; under no circumstances should it lead to the use of lethal force,” the UN experts said.

They urged law enforcement agencies to take into account the needs and vulnerabilities of particular groups of people and exercise caution when resorting to use of force.

Ragos’ family was quoted in reports as saying he was suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia.

“Similar to cases of alleged ’self-defense’ when confronted with imminent danger, we also reiterate our call to allow the rule of law to prevail and let the scrutiny of the proper courts weigh in on the question if the circumstances are justifiable to warrant the shooting, which eventually resulted to a death,” De Guia said.

The Philippine Army is also investigating the shooting of its former soldier.