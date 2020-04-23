COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A nearly empty road is seen in Manila on March 20, 2020, after the government imposed an enhanced community quarantine against the rising numbers of COVID-19 coronavirus infections.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
What Luzon could look like after April 30, according to UP experts
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 2:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce later Thursday his decision on whether to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon beyond its April 30 end date or implement alternatives like a relaxed or modified quarantine and partial lifting in particular areas.

"Ngayon po ay pinag-aaralang mabuti at ngayong Huwebes ay magdedesisyon ang ating Pangulo. Ipupulong niya ulit 'yung ilang miyembro ng ating inter-agency task force," Sen. Bong Go, his former aide and constant companion, was quoted as saying Tuesday over radio station DZMM.

(The matter is being studied carefully and our President is set to decide this Thursday. He will again meet with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.)

With post-April 30 scenarios still being deliberated by the administration, here’s what researchers from the University of the Philippines have recommended to give you an idea of what the coming weeks hold.

1. ECQ will be extended in NCR, other regions to sustain curve-flattening

In a policy report released Wednesday night, UP experts said that the national government should consider extending the ECQ — as we know it — beyond April 30 to avoid reversing gains made over the past weeks.

“We wish to emphasize that we are faced with a choice not between the economy or public health (lives vs livelihood) but between a less or more costly disruption among ordinary Filipinos....if we lift the ECQ prematurely, we may be faced with another wave or a surge in transmission that is certain to squander our gains forcing us to make further costly interventions and increasing the total economic cost and the number of lives lost,” read the Wednesday report.

Lifting the ECQ on April 30 would result in a projected 80,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,800 deaths in the capital region by May in one mathematical scenario.



Further monitoring and quarantine extension have similarly been recommended over Region III (Central Luzon) and Region IV-A (Calabarzon).

2. Conditionally relaxing quarantine rules in some provinces outside NCR

Meanwhile, the relaxation of lockdown measures in certain provinces outside Metro Manila may be considered by the national government, according to the report, if certain conditions are met.

The said provinces must achieve mass testing capacity with facilities that have a reasonable turnaround time to diagnose probable and suspected cases, an effective and efficient contact tracing system that identifies and quarantines even asymptomatic individuals exposed to COVID-19, adequate health care capacity and a declining trend in new cases would need to be observed for a two-week period while mass testing is being conducted.

“Given these parameters, provinces are encouraged not to lift the EQC until such time that these are met,” the UP researchers recommended.

3. Resuming economic activity in untouched provinces

Areas that most closely stand a shot at “normal life” are those that have yet to report a single COVID-19 case.

“Admittedly, there are areas in the country that the virus was not able to reach due to the timely intervention of imposing community quarantine in Luzon,” read the report.

“These provinces may resume economic activity provided that they will continue to restrict the flow of people in and out of its jurisdiction and [the mentioned conditions] are met. It only takes one infective person to start an outbreak.”

4. At least 12 provinces candidates for modified ECQ

Using pandemic indicators like active cases, new cases, deaths, and reproduction number R (proportional to the rate of transmission), some provinces would be candidates for a modified quarantine.

These are:

  • Abra in the Cordillera Administrative Region
  • Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur in Region I (Ilocos Region)
  • Cagayan, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya in Region II (Cagayan Valley)
  • Region IV-B (Mimaropa) provinces Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Palawan and Romblon
  • Camarines Sur in Region V (Bicol Region)
  • Provinces that have not recorded a single case of COVID-19

RELATED: UP experts recommend modified community quarantine after Luzon-wide lockdown ends

ECQ ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CHED hits proposal to suspend classes until December
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
It is irresponsible at this point to recommend a nationwide suspension of classes until December due to the coronavirus disease,...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese Embassy slams Hontiveros' call for Beijing to shoulder Philippines' virus costs
5 hours ago
(Update 1, 12:03 p.m.) Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said China owes the country some P200 billion as a compensation for...
Headlines
fbfb
Israeli firm finds COVID-19 cure from placenta
1 day ago
A placenta-based cell therapy formulated by an Israeli therapeutic company has been found to have totally cured six critically...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
3 days ago
Headlines
No total lockdown; Duterte decides on ECQ tomorrow
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
With the end of the enhanced community quarantine just eight days away, expect no total lockdown to follow, presidential spokesman...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
CHR probes killing of retired soldier in Quezon City
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Human Rights stressed that law enforcement personnel must always be respectful of human rights even in the...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Trillanes: Cop drawing gun on Ragos 'is questionable already'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
That a police officer drew his gun at all on former soldier Winston Ragos for supposedly breaking quarantine guidelines is...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
QC cop who killed ex-soldier 'followed instruction' — PNP chief
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
The chief of the national police defended the actions of a Quezon City cop involved in the killing of a former soldier on...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Phivolcs: Alert Level 1 still up over Taal amid series of quakes
3 hours ago
Twenty-three volcano-tectonic earthquakes—with magnitudes between 1.2 and 3.7—were recorded in Mabini town and...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Ramadan to start on April 24
By John Unson | 4 hours ago
Muslims in the country will start observing Friday the Ramadan season without nightly taraweeh prayer rites in mosques to...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with