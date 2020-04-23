COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
People shop at a market during a government imposed enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Manila on April 21, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Philippines' COVID-19 cases reach 6,981 as WHO warns virus battle is far from over
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 23, 2020 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:31 p.m.) — Nearly 7,000 cases of the new coronavirus have now been detected in the Philippines as the national government is set to decide whether to prolong, life or relax the community quarantine that has upended the daily lives of millions.

The Department of Health on Thursday announced 271 more people tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, pushing the nation’s tally to 6,981. 

The total number of COVID-19 survivors rose to 722 with the recovery of 29 patients. There has been a substantial increase in the number of individuals who have been cleared of the virus since the DOH began including in the count those who recovered after undergoing home quarantine.

Deaths related to the new virus went up by 16, raising the death toll to 462.

The Health department said it now takes five days for the declared COVID-19 infections to double. Previously, the doubling time of cases was around three days. 

“Ang sinasabi nito bumabagal na ang pagdami ng kaso pero hindi ibig sabihin na magiging complacent na tayo o bibitaw na,” DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said Thursday. 

Virus cases remain largely concentrated in Metro Manila, accounting for around 67% of the country’s total cases. 

Meanwhile, there are 1,519 cases in the rest of Luzon, 417 cases in Visayas and 167 cases in Mindanao. Some 205 cases are still up for validation. 

To date, 64,581 people have been tested in the country. 

The World Health Organization on Wednesday warned that the global coronavirus pandemic—which has already infected over 2.6 million people worldwide and killed 183,559—will not end any time soon.

“Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. The virus will be with us for a long time,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“Most countries are still in the early stages of their epidemics. And some that were affected early in the pandemic are now starting to see resurgence in cases,” he added.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
CHED hits proposal to suspend classes until December
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
It is irresponsible at this point to recommend a nationwide suspension of classes until December due to the coronavirus disease,...
Headlines
fbfb
Chinese Embassy slams Hontiveros' call for Beijing to shoulder Philippines' virus costs
6 hours ago
(Update 1, 12:03 p.m.) Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said China owes the country some P200 billion as a compensation for...
Headlines
fbfb
Israeli firm finds COVID-19 cure from placenta
1 day ago
A placenta-based cell therapy formulated by an Israeli therapeutic company has been found to have totally cured six critically...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
3 days ago
Headlines
No total lockdown; Duterte decides on ECQ tomorrow
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
With the end of the enhanced community quarantine just eight days away, expect no total lockdown to follow, presidential spokesman...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
All IDs issued by COVID-19 task force should be honored — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 9 minutes ago
While the government is implementing the RapidPass System, checkpoint personnel should honor the identification cards issued...
Headlines
fbfb
16 minutes ago
Wescom: Chinese ship showed 'hostile intent' in February incident with BRP Conrado Yap
By Roel Pareño | 16 minutes ago
Vice Admiral Rene Medina, commander of WesCom and of Joint Task Force West, said the February 17 incident was reported by...
Headlines
fbfb
44 minutes ago
FLAG asks police to reconsider 'arrest without warning' directive
By Kristine Joy Patag | 44 minutes ago
FLAG said this order from the police chief “appears to give the police the green light to arrest ‘ECQ violators’...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gov't repression of rights a common ASEAN trend amid pandemic — think tank
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Most of the countries are issuing emergency decrees and not providing solutions for people living in poverty, and this increases...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
IATF seeks protocols for management and surveillance of repatriated OFWs
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
More than 16,000 OFWs have been repatriated, majority of them seafarers.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with